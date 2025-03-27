That's why we've put together a map showing every location and character in the village, so you can find your way around with ease.

Atomfall Wyndham map: Where to find every character in the village

All major locations are marked with a number. Rebellion Rebellion

Here is a list of locations in Wyndham, including major NPCs. Each listing corresponds to a number on the annotated map above:

Village Hall – Captain Sims Village Shop – Morris Wick The Bakery – Iris Baxter and Philip Baxter Grendel's Head Pub – Alf Buckshaw Katherine's Church – Vicar McHenry Village Green – Captain Sims (First visit to Wyndham only) Protocol Outpost The Boathouse Mill Grounds Wyndham Garage Mereview Hotel Brewery Cellar Slatten Dale (Exit) Sewer Tunnels (Exit) Casterfell Woods (Exit) The Interchange (Exit) Skethermoor (Exit)

All major NPCs in Wyndham

There are a total of six major NPCs in Wyndham that you can talk to for leads or to progress the story. These are:

Captain Sims

Captain Sims is one of the first characters you meet in Atomfall. As the man in charge of Wyndham, he'll ask you for help with the Protocol and to keep things running smoothly.

If you're struggling to find him, we've got a handy guide to tell you exactly where to go.

Morris Wick

Morris Wick runs the village shop, where you can buy a few bits and pieces to get you started on your adventure, such as food and ammo.

He also plays quite a major role in an early game lead, but we won't say anything in case we spoil it for you.

Iris and Philip Baxter

Iris and Philip Baxter are a married couple who run the bakery in Wyndham. When you first meet Captain Sims, he asks you to do a bit of reconnaissance on the couple, as he thinks they're up to something.

Philip has come down with an illness caused by the effects of living in the zone, and Iris may ask you to find him some medicine to try and alleviate his affliction.

Alf Buckshaw

Alf Buckshaw is the landlord of the Grendel's Head Pub. While you can simply pop in and buy some supplies, he also has some work for you.

Alf heads up a smuggling operation to get contraband supplied to the people of the zone, and if you're willing, he'll ask you to get in touch with some of his contacts outside the village.

Vicar McHenry

The first time you meet the vicar, he'll be in the church standing over the body of a local woman, and he seems pretty keen on covering it all up.

If it wasn't initially obvious, not all is as it seems with Vicar McHenry, and you might want to be wary of trusting him too easily.

