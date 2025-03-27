Less fortunately, he's not always that easy to locate, which is why we're here to tell you exactly where to find him.

How to find Captain Sims in Atomfall explained

Once you first enter the village of Wyndham, you'll be stopped by a couple of soldiers who tell you that Captain Sims will want to have a chat with you.

Since Atomfall's leads system doesn't always tell you where to go, it's up to you to find Captain Sims on your own, which can be a little annoying as he can be found in two different places.

He'll either be in the village hall, standing around his desk on the stage, or he'll be at the village green milling around the bandstand.

You'll come to the village hall first if you follow the main path down from the entrance, so check here first before heading over to the bandstand.

Talking to Captain Sims is definitely something you'll want to do as soon as you can, as he'll give you a few good leads to help you get started.

Importantly, he'll also ask you to act as an informant of sorts, and you can dob in some of the village folk to earn his trust.

This can get you access to certain areas later on in the game, but you'll risk losing favour with other factions, so choose who you want to side with wisely.

Can you kill Captain Sims in Atomfall?

You can kill Captain Sims in Atomfall, along with pretty much everyone else in the game.

A word of warning, however – if you kill him, you'll immediately be attacked by any nearby soldiers, so you'll probably have to kill them as well.

Once you've murdered the captain in cold blood, you can loot his body for a pistol and some ammo, a key to his documents chest and a letter from his daughter, you monster.

The documents chest actually has some pretty great loot inside, including an SMG and some very interesting documents.

So in the end, it might be worth killing Sims, so long as you don't mind becoming the British army's number one fugitive.

