As with all new releases, sales figures are going to attract plenty of attention, especially when there is so much focus on Astro's latest adventure.

So, what's the latest on the Astro Bot sales figures? Keep on reading for everything there is to know about the latest PlayStation success story.

Astro Bot sales numbers: Is it selling well?

It's hard to tell whether Astro Bot is selling well.

However, there are plenty of positive signs in the days following its release.

On 7th September 2024, a Reddit post revealed the game had temporarily sold out on Amazon's Japanese page.

The game is only in its opening week, meaning charts from across the world haven't refreshed yet - but the initial signs are certainly positive.

Once the charts have been refreshed, we'll be sure to update the page with the latest figures.

Astro Bot selling out on Amazon Japan is already an exciting start to the game's post-launch plans. We'll have to wait and see how it's done against plenty of other competition.

