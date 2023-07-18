Hopefully, it will be available to play offline - as Identity had its online services shut down, resulting in the game being permanently limited to its prologue, rendering the game essentially unplayable.

No matter what the future holds for Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, we have done our duty and scoured the web for every morsel and crumb we could find so read on to find everything you need to know.

Currently, there is no confirmed release date for Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade but our best estimate would be 2024, given how far along the game looked in the trailer.

There is currently a sign-up for a closed beta on their website that has been available from 12th June, but there is no word on when the closed beta will become playable or how much of the game it will include.

There was a technical test that took place on 29th June for a select number of Android players, but non-disclosure agreements are in place - preventing us from being able to tease any details.

We will be sure to update you as soon as we have more information regarding this so you can jump, parkour, sleuth and sneak your way around Ancient China as soon as you can.

Can I pre-order Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade?

You cannot pre-order Assassin's Creed Codename Jade. Given that it is a free-to-play title, there will most likely be no pre-order - but there may be a pre-load to be able to play the game as soon as you can.

The only thing currently available is the closed beta registration.

AC Identity was free-to-play too, but when Ubisoft decided they didn’t want to keep the online services going, the whole game became lost.

It is currently unconfirmed if Codename Jade will require you to have an internet connection to play, or if it’s only required when making in-game purchases - which we assume is how the game will make revenue.

Given there was a technical test, it is most likely that this was to see how well the servers fared with players across the world playing the game, which suggests the title is leaning towards needing an internet connection at all times - but we will update you when more information regarding this comes to light.

Which consoles and platforms can play Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade?

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will be available to play on Android and iOS. Since the game is designed with mobile phones and tablets in mind, it seems like it would be a good fit for the Nintendo Switch and doubly so for the next-gen Switch successor.

Given how graphically impressive the game is looking – with a proper open world with large vistas - we expect you’ll require a fairly modern and powerful phone to be able to run the game properly.

No details have been announced for what the minimum specs will be, but we will update you in due course when Ubisoft releases more information regarding the closed beta.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade gameplay and story details

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will be set in the year 215 BC, during the Qin dynasty in Ancient China. This places the player during the first unified eras of China, which brought peace and prosperity to the nation - with new trade routes opening up with the West.

Not all is well in the land, though, as there are still many perils threatening the nation and those around you, such as the Xiongnu raiders.

The player will follow the story of Xia, an adopted child of the assassin master Wei Yu, after their best friend is betrayed. In a series first, Xia will be fully customisable. Xia will be able to parkour their way across the Great Wall and its border region all the way to the imperial capital of Xianyang.

New weapons such as Chinese spears and double swords will be available for the player to dispatch their foes with.

Canonically, Jade is set between Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Origins.

Is there an Asassin’s Creed Codename Jade trailer?

There is indeed an Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade trailer, and we have included it for you just below.

In the trailer, we are shown a hooded Xia making their way past a Terracotta army before opening the doors revealing the Great Wall of China, flanked by gold and orange tones - suggesting the game will take place during the autumn.

Next, we are treated to some flying shots of some of the locales on offer, with plains, farmland, towns and villages that look deceptively non-mobile in their complexity.

Finally, we get to see some of the action the series is best known for, and it really does look like a fully-fledged Assassin’s Creed game. There weren’t any crowds on show, but no doubt we will see more in the near future.

