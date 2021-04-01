Animal Crossing Bunny Day 2021: How to get Easter Eggs and more

It’s Easter and while that means eating so many chocolate eggs that we feel sick, it also means that there are many new things to do, find and collect in Animal Crossing New Horizon.

Advertisement

The game has just celebrated its first birthday and 2020 was quite the year for it as it soared in popularity as the year went on in part because of the pandemic and the lockdown, and also because it is a great game that is always adding new things for players to do.

For Easter, we have Bunny Day. If you want to know what cracking things you can get on Bunny Day and what there is to craft, read on for all the eggsciting details!

What to do on Bunny Day in Animal Crossing?

The first thing you are going to want to do is to talk to Zipper. If you missed him when he showed up on March 28th, you can catch him again on April 4th.

That is the date when the real fun begins and there are many recipes that you can pick up when talking to him!

Bunny Day Arch Recipe: You get this just by talking to Zipper on April 4th.

You get this just by talking to Zipper on April 4th. Bunny Day Basket: Give one of each egg type on April 4th. The egg types around are Earth, stone, leaf, wood, sky and last but not least, water eggs.

Give one of each egg type on April 4th. The egg types around are Earth, stone, leaf, wood, sky and last but not least, water eggs. Wobbling Zipper Toy Recipe: Once you have crafted all the other Bunny Day furniture items, chat to Zipper on April 4th.

Once you have crafted all the other Bunny Day furniture items, chat to Zipper on April 4th. Bunny Day Wand Recipe: Craft the Wobbling Zipper Toy and then head over to Zipper for a conversation on April 4th.

What special Bunny Day items can you get in Animal Crossing?

It is not just eggs that are about for Easter – there are many items you can pick up for Bunny day too! Here is the list and how much you will have to scramble together to shell out on them.

Just head to Nook’s Cranny and they will be available to buy.

Bunny Day Candy – 1300 Bells

– 1300 Bells Bunny Day Garden Flag – 1500 Bells

– 1500 Bells Bunny Day Planter Box – 2300 Bells

– 2300 Bells Bunny Day Topiary – 2000 Bells

– 2000 Bells Bunny Day Tree – 3800 Bells

Read more: Nintendo Switch game releases for April 2021

There are also a huge amount of items that you can craft by finding the various types of eggs that are dotted around your island. Below is everything you can craft, and how many of each egg type you will need in order to do it – when we said there were a lot of things, we were not yolking!

Bunny Day bag (1x Earth egg, 1x Stone egg, 1x Leaf egg, 1x Wood egg, 1x Sky egg, 1x Water egg)

(1x Earth egg, 1x Stone egg, 1x Leaf egg, 1x Wood egg, 1x Sky egg, 1x Water egg) Bunny Day bed (1x Earth egg, 1x Stone egg, 1x Leaf egg, 1x Wood egg, 1x Sky egg, 1x Water egg)

(1x Earth egg, 1x Stone egg, 1x Leaf egg, 1x Wood egg, 1x Sky egg, 1x Water egg) Bunny Day crown (1x Earth egg, 1x Stone egg, 1x Leaf egg, 1x Wood egg, 1x Sky egg, 1x Water egg)

(1x Earth egg, 1x Stone egg, 1x Leaf egg, 1x Wood egg, 1x Sky egg, 1x Water egg) Bunny Day fence (1x Earth egg, 1x Stone egg, 1x Leaf egg, 1x Wood egg, 1x Sky egg, 1x Water egg)

(1x Earth egg, 1x Stone egg, 1x Leaf egg, 1x Wood egg, 1x Sky egg, 1x Water egg) Bunny Day balloons (1x Stone egg, 1x Wood egg, 1x Water egg)

(1x Stone egg, 1x Wood egg, 1x Water egg) Bunny Day flooring (2x Earth egg, 2x Stone egg, 2x Leaf egg, 2x Wood egg, 2x Sky egg, 2x Water egg)

(2x Earth egg, 2x Stone egg, 2x Leaf egg, 2x Wood egg, 2x Sky egg, 2x Water egg) Bunny Day glowy garland (1x Earth egg, 1x Stone egg, 1x Leaf egg, 1x Wood egg, 1x Sky egg, 1x Water egg)

(1x Earth egg, 1x Stone egg, 1x Leaf egg, 1x Wood egg, 1x Sky egg, 1x Water egg) Bunny Day lamp (4x Wood egg)

(4x Wood egg) Bunny Day merry balloons (1x Earth egg, 1x leaf egg, 1x Sky egg)

(1x Earth egg, 1x leaf egg, 1x Sky egg) Bunny Day rug (1x Earth egg, 1x Stone egg, 1x Leaf egg, 1x Wood egg, 1x Sky egg, 1x Water egg)

(1x Earth egg, 1x Stone egg, 1x Leaf egg, 1x Wood egg, 1x Sky egg, 1x Water egg) Bunny Day stool (3x Water egg)

(3x Water egg) Bunny Day table (4x Earth egg)

(4x Earth egg) Bunny Day vanity (4x Leaf egg)

(4x Leaf egg) Bunny Day wall (2x Earth egg, 2x Stone egg, 2x Leaf egg, 2x Wood egg, 2x Sky egg, 2x Water egg)

(2x Earth egg, 2x Stone egg, 2x Leaf egg, 2x Wood egg, 2x Sky egg, 2x Water egg) Bunny Day wall clock (3x Sky egg)

(3x Sky egg) Bunny Day wardrobe (4x Stone egg)

(4x Stone egg) Bunny Day wreath (1x Earth egg, 1x Stone egg, 1x Leaf egg, 1x Wood egg, 1x Sky egg, 1x Water egg)

How to get eggs on Bunny Day in Animal Crossing

How to find Earth eggs in Animal Crossing

Earth eggs are buried in the ground on your island and to find them you just need to walk around and keep your eyes on the ground until you spot a ‘Star’ or ‘X’.

Once you have seen one, use your shovel to dig and an egg will be yours.

How to find Stone eggs in Animal Crossing

You can get stone eggs the same way that you collect stone, clay, and iron nuggets – they are inside rocks that are found dotted around your island.

Some rocks will give no eggs but you can get up to 8 from a single one and you can also get them via mystery tours where the drop rate for the eggs appears to be higher.

How to find Leaf eggs in Animal Crossing

Look to the trees! Leaf eggs are found in trees that do not have fruit in them but keep a close eye as they don’t look drastically different from the fruit that is normally in them. The eggs are mostly green so keep that in mind while hunting for them.

Once you have found them, just give the tree a shake and you will be able to pick the eggs up. Around three trees and nine leaf eggs will appear each day. But if you want more, head off on a mystery tour!

How to find Wood eggs in Animal Crossing

Find wood eggs the same way that you gather Wood, Softwood, and Hardwood crafting materials – by hitting trees!

Just equip a Flimsy Axe, Stone Axe, or Axe tool and when you hit the tree you will get anywhere from no eggs at all to three of them. One interesting fact to note is that coconut trees appear to have a higher drop rate so chop one of those when you see one!

How to find Sky eggs in Animal Crossing

Look up! You’ll spot gifts floating around in the sky that you will be able to shoot down with your slingshot. You’ll know if you are looking at one you want as the design of the balloon is egg-themed.

You won’t always get an egg though as sometimes you will get a recipe so take one down whenever you get the chance – just make sure you are playing solo as they will not appear if you are playing the game with others.

How to find Water eggs in Animal Crossing

To find water eggs, you’ll need to go fishing! Look on the beaches and rivers on your island and get fishing and you will eventually catch a water egg.

You can also come across these by going on a mystery tour from your island airport.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The Radio Times Easter issue is out now.