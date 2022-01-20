"The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years," said Rovio's CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand in a statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter . "Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage."

Rovio Entertainment has just launched a brand new Angry Birds game! Some 12 years on from the launch of the original Angry Birds game, it looks like the franchise is still alive and well, with the release date for Angry Birds Journey proving that fact today.

To find out more about Angry Birds Journey, keep on reading for all of the essential details and need-to-know facts!

What is Angry Birds Journey?

Angry Birds Journey is a new mobile game that is launching into the world today. It has been described as "a magical Slingshot Adventure" where you will guide those iconic disgruntled flying animals through a series of puzzles on a mission "to recover the Egg Wonders!"

The Angry Birds Journey gameplay looks very similar to the original Angry Birds games, with your goal generally being to hurl those winged grumps towards a number of increasingly tricky targets.

How many levels are in Angry Birds Journey? Rovio has promised "hundreds of exciting levels" in Angry Birds Journey, although the precise number has not been confirmed. There should be enough to keep you busy for a number of hours, basically.

Is Angry Birds Journey free?

Yes, Angry Birds Journey is free. The developers from Rovio have confirmed that Angry Birds Journey is "completely free to play", so it won't cost you a penny to install the game and start playing your way through it.

Angry Birds Journey will have "optional in-app purchases", though, so be careful not to buy anything that you don't want. This is par for the course with free games, of course, especially on mobile.

When was the Angry Birds Journey release date?

The Angry Birds Journey release date took place on Thursday 20th January 2022. The Angry Birds Journey unlock time has already occurred, so you should be able to download the game on your platform of choice now. What are you waiting for, then?

How to download Angry Birds Journey

How do I get Angry Birds Journey? If you've been asking yourself that question, the answer is pretty simple! If you have an iPhone, iPad or Android phone/tablet, all you need to do to get Angry Birds Journey is download it from the relevant store. That's the Apple App Store for iPhone or iPad users, or the Google Play Store for Android customers. That's where you need to go to download Angry Birds Journey.

Angry Birds Journey trailer

If you're still not sure whether Angry Birds Journey is for you, check out the official trailer below. This video teaser for Angry Birds Journey should give you an idea of what to expect, as it does contain some Angry Birds Journey gameplay footage. Enjoy!

