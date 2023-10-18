While the maker is keeping its cards close to its chest for the minute, we do have some details – namely that every N64 game will be playable on the system, regardless of region.

A wireless controller is also in the works, along with four "original-style" controller ports, so any N64 controllers you have hanging about can be used.

Interestingly, we still haven't received a full look at the console yet, with Analogue only posting several teasers for the system and controller. It won't be too long, we imagine, before more details are revealed, though - so we can soon replay Banjo-Kazooie in style.

For a further breakdown of what exactly the revamped N64 entails, head below for all the latest Analogue 3D details including release date, specs, price and everything else.

What is the Analogue 3D?

Analogue 3D teaser. Analogue

The Analogue 3D is a newly engineered Nintendo 64 system that will offer 100 per cent compatibility with the complete N64 library, no matter what region – US, Europe or Japan.

It's been described as a "reimagining of the N64" by the maker, Analogue, with the 64-bit console capable of pushing pixels to the next level thanks to its 4K resolution output.

The Analogue 3D is set to release sometime in 2024.

No specific release date has been shared by the US company as of yet, with the announcement being made public in October 2023.

How much will the Analogue 3D cost?

No price details have been revealed by the company as of the time of writing.

We'd guess it will come in at around the £200 mark, going off past products. Anyone interested in finding out more details can sign up for Analogue's mailing list via its official website.

Analogue 3D specs and features explained

Analogue 8BitDo 3D controller. Analogue

The Analogue 3D will be capable of 4K resolution, with original display modes that include "reference-quality re-creations of specific CRTs and PVMs", along with wireless Bluetooth and 2.4g wireless technology embedded within.

Four N64 controller ports will feature as part of the console's design. A wireless controller from 8BitDo is also in the works, though it's unclear whether that will factor into the overall cost or be available separately; likely the latter.

Analogue 3D does not support openFPGA 2 nor is it able to play copyrighted ROM files; it plays legacy game cartridges via the cartridge slot.

It's been designed using a "speciality hardware chip" called an FPGA, which operates on a transistor-level implementation of its functionality.

Is there a trailer for the Analogue 3D?

At the time of writing, no trailer has been released for the Analogue 3D. In fact, barely any photos have been unveiled as of yet, so we only have a vague idea of what this console looks like. We're expecting to hear more in 2024.

