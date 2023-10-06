Listen to our new Gaming podcast, One More Life - the next episode is about AC Mirage!

Once of which, of course, is an abundance of skins. From useful upgrades to aesthetic dyes, there's a lot to customise.

If you have the game and want to change Basim's look, you've come to the right place. Let's take a look at the available skins, and where you can find them!

AC Mirage outfits locations - how to get all different skins

Before we get stuck into the list, why not check out the video from YouTuber Franky Boy below? It's a great guide to finding the skins - especially if you're more of a visual learner. Take a look:

Now, let's get started. As stated in the video, there are nine Outfits and 14 Costumes. We'll list the whole lot, along with their locations:

Outfits

Milad’s Outfit - in the Gear Chest, in the Secret Chamber.

- in the Gear Chest, in the Secret Chamber. Initiate of Alamut Outfit - you'll get this as a part of the story, straight after the initiation.

- you'll get this as a part of the story, straight after the initiation. Sand Outfit - unfortunately, this one is only available via DLC from Deluxe Edition!

- unfortunately, this one is only available via DLC from Deluxe Edition! Zanj Uprising Outfit - get this from the Gear Chests in Harbiyah.

- get this from the Gear Chests in Harbiyah. Abbasid Knight Outfit - and this one is in the Gear Chests in Abbasiyah.

- and this one is in the Gear Chests in Abbasiyah. Hidden One Outfit - another one in the Gear Chests, this time in Round City.

- another one in the Gear Chests, this time in Round City. Rostam Outfit - to get this one, complete the side quest The Marked Coins.

- to get this one, complete the side quest The Marked Coins. Jinn Outfit - this outfit is part of the DLC The Jinn Pack.

- this outfit is part of the DLC The Jinn Pack. Fire Demon Outfit - and this one is in The Fire Demon Pack.

Costumes

White Patient Robe - complete the main story quest The Great Symposium.

- complete the main story quest The Great Symposium. Master Assassin Costume - achieve the rank of Master Assassin after killing all Order members.

- achieve the rank of Master Assassin after killing all Order members. Eunuch Tunic - complete the main story quest The Servant and the Impostor.

- complete the main story quest The Servant and the Impostor. Initiate of Alamut Outfit - complete the main story quest Taking Flight.

- complete the main story quest Taking Flight. Far East Merchant Costume - this one can be bought from traders for 500 Dirham.

- this one can be bought from traders for 500 Dirham. Scholar Costume - this one's a reward when you return Lost Books to Al-Jahiz.

- this one's a reward when you return Lost Books to Al-Jahiz. Treasure Hunter Costume - and this one's a reward for returning all Dervis's Artifacts to Dervis.

- and this one's a reward for returning all Dervis's Artifacts to Dervis. Altair Costume - this throwback to the first game is a DLC from Ubisoft Connect.

- this throwback to the first game is a DLC from Ubisoft Connect. Basim Valhalla Costume - another Ubisoft Connect DLC.

- another Ubisoft Connect DLC. Ezio Revelations Costume - Ubisoft Connect DLC.

- Ubisoft Connect DLC. Dhahabi Initiate of Alamut Costume - another DLC, this time from the Master Assassin Pack.

- another DLC, this time from the Master Assassin Pack. Dhahabi Master of Alamut Costume - DLC from the Master Assassin Pack.

- DLC from the Master Assassin Pack. Roshan Dhahabi Costume - DLC from the Master Assassin Pack.

- DLC from the Master Assassin Pack. Rayhan Dhahabi Costume - DLC from the Master Assassin Pack.

And that's the complete list of outfits and costumes!

