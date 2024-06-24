It's a cool concept: The player has fight to off zombies, while simultaneously making sure they craft a decent defence in time for the gigantic horde.

So, when is the nail-biting horror releasing properly, and what changes will come with 1.0? Let's take a look.

The 7 Days to Die full release date, as confirmed on the game's official website, will be staggered across these dates:

Experimental Beta: 24th June 2024

Stable PC Release: 25th July 2024

Console Release: 25th July 2024

So, there's an 'experimental beta' going live today, which should give you a taste of 1.0, and then there's the full release in a month's time.

What is the UK launch time for 7 Days to Die 1.0?

According to fans on Reddit, the developers said during a live stream that 7 Days to Die's experimental 1.0 beta will launch in the USA at 12pm CST on 24th June.

Here in the UK, that translates to 6pm BST today. Barring any last-minute twists, that should be your UK launch time.

Remember: this is the 'experimental beta' that we mentioned in the previous section, so you might want to expect a few teething problems!

Of course, things can always change, but here's hoping you'll be able to jump into action this evening.

7 Days to Die 1.0 patch notes: What’s changing?

So, what are the big changes that will come with patch 1.0, and how will the new game differ from its 2013 early-access version?

The complete patch notes have been released by the developers over on the community boards, which you can check out now - but we'll share exactly what they said down below:

New armour system

All new art

Replaces old clothing and armour systems

Themed armour sets like farmer, lumberjack, commando

Armour sets still consist of pieces that can be mixed and matched

Acquire and wear the complete set for a bonus

First-person hands reflect what you’re wearing

New player character system

All new player character base models to choose from

Customise appearance with different parts like face, eyes, hair, facial hair

Redone animations to support the new characters and armour

New shaders for hair, eyes and skin

Updated player profile editor

New zombie variants

Individual zombies will spawn with one of several albedo texture variants

Tech allows for one zombie model to have different clothing designs, hair colours, skin colours, etc

Performs better than old UMA zombies

New animal art

Animals use a new fur shader

New stag

New cougar with new animations

New bear

New pig and/or boar

New coyote

New wolf

New rabbit

New Grace (mutated boar)

New vehicle art

Vehicle appearance changes depending on the mods installed

New bicycle

New minibike

New motorcycle

New 4x4

New gyrocopter

New points of interest (POIs)

Tier 4 army camp

Tier 5 school

Haven Hotel

Tier 2 commercial business strip

Tier 5 football stadium

Tier 2 apartment building

More wilderness POIs unconnected to roads to discover

New POI trigger improvements, like AND/OR logic for doors

RWG improvements

Reduced memory usage

Improved stamp performance

Faster road generation

Improved road smoothing

Roads carve through mountains

Improvements to RWG preview camera

Improved UI layout for RWG creation

New biome generation algorithm places fewer blocky biomes, insures all biomes are present, and may put one biome in the centre

Burnt forest biome is back in RWG

New props/world art



Pallets of recycled cans and cardboard

Campsite tents

Road decals

Can place blocks on top of road paint

New graphics & visual effects

Fire barrel

New blood effects when bleeding

New blood effects when dismembered

New gore art/tech for dismembered zombies

New contact shadows and ambient occlusion

Optimisation/Performance

A new window tinting system makes window glass opaque until you get close. Occluding the interior improves performance, especially for skyscrapers

Game updated to Unity 2022 LTS with better Vulkan and DX12 support

New lighting update manager

Ambient occlusion better handles large amounts of props

Block entities (props) spawn over multiple frames

Gameplay balancing is ongoing

Console Edition

Version 1.0 will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S along with Windows/Mac/Linux

It will be the same game on PC and console, with the same features and content

TFP are in talks hoping to offer a discount for players that own the legacy 2016 console release

