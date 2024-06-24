7 Days to Die full release date: Expected UK launch time and 1.0 patch notes
Craft your way through the apocalypse.
If you cast your mind back to 2013, you might remember a new survival horror called 7 Days to Die releasing on early access.
Ten years later and it's still not had its full release... but that's about to change. A release date and a game-changing patch are very close.
It's a cool concept: The player has fight to off zombies, while simultaneously making sure they craft a decent defence in time for the gigantic horde.
So, when is the nail-biting horror releasing properly, and what changes will come with 1.0? Let's take a look.
When is the 7 Days to Die full release date?
The 7 Days to Die full release date, as confirmed on the game's official website, will be staggered across these dates:
- Experimental Beta: 24th June 2024
- Stable PC Release: 25th July 2024
- Console Release: 25th July 2024
So, there's an 'experimental beta' going live today, which should give you a taste of 1.0, and then there's the full release in a month's time.
What is the UK launch time for 7 Days to Die 1.0?
According to fans on Reddit, the developers said during a live stream that 7 Days to Die's experimental 1.0 beta will launch in the USA at 12pm CST on 24th June.
Here in the UK, that translates to 6pm BST today. Barring any last-minute twists, that should be your UK launch time.
Remember: this is the 'experimental beta' that we mentioned in the previous section, so you might want to expect a few teething problems!
Of course, things can always change, but here's hoping you'll be able to jump into action this evening.
7 Days to Die 1.0 patch notes: What’s changing?
So, what are the big changes that will come with patch 1.0, and how will the new game differ from its 2013 early-access version?
The complete patch notes have been released by the developers over on the community boards, which you can check out now - but we'll share exactly what they said down below:
New armour system
- All new art
- Replaces old clothing and armour systems
- Themed armour sets like farmer, lumberjack, commando
- Armour sets still consist of pieces that can be mixed and matched
- Acquire and wear the complete set for a bonus
- First-person hands reflect what you’re wearing
New player character system
- All new player character base models to choose from
- Customise appearance with different parts like face, eyes, hair, facial hair
- Redone animations to support the new characters and armour
- New shaders for hair, eyes and skin
- Updated player profile editor
New zombie variants
- Individual zombies will spawn with one of several albedo texture variants
- Tech allows for one zombie model to have different clothing designs, hair colours, skin colours, etc
- Performs better than old UMA zombies
New animal art
- Animals use a new fur shader
- New stag
- New cougar with new animations
- New bear
- New pig and/or boar
- New coyote
- New wolf
- New rabbit
- New Grace (mutated boar)
New vehicle art
- Vehicle appearance changes depending on the mods installed
- New bicycle
- New minibike
- New motorcycle
- New 4x4
- New gyrocopter
New points of interest (POIs)
- Tier 4 army camp
- Tier 5 school
- Haven Hotel
- Tier 2 commercial business strip
- Tier 5 football stadium
- Tier 2 apartment building
- More wilderness POIs unconnected to roads to discover
- New POI trigger improvements, like AND/OR logic for doors
RWG improvements
- Reduced memory usage
- Improved stamp performance
- Faster road generation
- Improved road smoothing
- Roads carve through mountains
- Improvements to RWG preview camera
- Improved UI layout for RWG creation
- New biome generation algorithm places fewer blocky biomes, insures all biomes are present, and may put one biome in the centre
- Burnt forest biome is back in RWG
New props/world art
- Pallets of recycled cans and cardboard
- Campsite tents
- Road decals
- Can place blocks on top of road paint
New graphics & visual effects
- Fire barrel
- New blood effects when bleeding
- New blood effects when dismembered
- New gore art/tech for dismembered zombies
- New contact shadows and ambient occlusion
Optimisation/Performance
- A new window tinting system makes window glass opaque until you get close. Occluding the interior improves performance, especially for skyscrapers
- Game updated to Unity 2022 LTS with better Vulkan and DX12 support
- New lighting update manager
- Ambient occlusion better handles large amounts of props
- Block entities (props) spawn over multiple frames
- Gameplay balancing is ongoing
Console Edition
- Version 1.0 will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S along with Windows/Mac/Linux
- It will be the same game on PC and console, with the same features and content
- TFP are in talks hoping to offer a discount for players that own the legacy 2016 console release
