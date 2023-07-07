Read on to discover the full list of the latest 7 Days to Die patch notes. Discover what’s changed in the Alpha 21 release below.

The latest 7 Days to Die update has changed a lot. There have been changes made to practically every aspect of the game, including new items and props to improve the game’s graphics, overhauled locations, a new quest type, and much, much more.

The developers have added a new quest type to the game: Infestation Quests. These new quests start at Tier 2, and adds +1 to a Tier of a pre-existing Point of Interest (POI). Tier 5 is now Tier 6 in Infestation. Infestation Quests multiply the number of zombies you need to face off against and rewards players with a special loot box upon completion.

Alongside the new quest type, nearly the entire game has been reworked and overhauled. This is a major update.

The Perks and Crafting Skill systems have been overhauled, we’ve been given a recipe tracker, a HUD-less mode has been added, and so much more has been changed. We’d be here all day trying to explain it all to you. This is all because the latest update heralds the introduction of the Alpha 21 b324 version.

What is 7 Days to Die Alpha 21?

Alpha 21 is the latest build of the early access version of 7 Days to Die. It’s promised to be the biggest and best version of the game to date and it’s out right now. The b324 edition of Alpha 21 is supposedly the more stable version, which is now available. Check out its full list of patch notes below.

Where to see full 7 Days to Die patch notes

The full 7 Days to Die patch notes for the b324 release of the game’s Alpha 21 version are out now and detail all of the multitude of changes made to the survival game.

As detailed above, there are a huge number of changes made thanks to the Alpha 21 b324 update patch notes. This includes shiny new graphics, new quests, and an overhaul of practically every system found in 7 Days to Die.

If we were to list out every patch note, you’d be stuck here all day reading through them. Instead, you can find the complete list of 7 Days to Die patch notes on the game’s official website.

