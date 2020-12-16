When is Hitman 3’s release date? Trailer, story and latest news

The Hitman series has been around for years with the very first instalment in the franchise launching all the way back in 2000.

But as technology-loving video game fans know. the series got a reboot with the World of Assassination trilogy and the third and final game in that series is on the way very early into 2021.

Here’s everything we know so far about Hitman 3.

When is the Hitman 3 release date?

The release date for Hitman 3 is extremely close now and 2021 will have barely started by the time this comes out. The game is due to for release on all applicable consoles on 20th January – so just over a month to go.

What platforms can I get Hitman 3 on?

Hitman 3 will be available on current-generation consoles the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC, Switch and Stadia release also confirmed.

What is the Hitman 3 story?

The final game in a trilogy (and we highly recommend playing the last two), here is the official synopsis so you can see what is in store as this chapter of the long-running series reaches its dramatic conclusion: “Hitman 3 is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy and takes players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations. Agent 47 returns as a ruthless professional for the most important contracts of his entire career. Supported by his Agency handler, Diana Burnwood, 47 joins forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey. Their ultimate mission is to eliminate the partners of Providence, but they are forced to adapt as their hunt intensifies. When the dust settles, 47 and the world he inhabits will never be the same again”

Hitman 3 gameplay

Best described as a puzzle game with action and stealth elements, the third-person action-adventure game is keeping the same style as the previous two which we fully support as the last two were great fun to play.

There are a few changes, however, such as 47’s new camera device and some new weapons to get your hands on – you’ll also be able to poison food which is one way to get the job done.

As for what glamorous locations we can expect to see in this game, look for places like China, Dubai and, erm, Dartmoor. This is what they have said about including that last location and we have to admit, it does sound better than we thought. “Hitman 3’s second mission location takes you to a historical part of England known for its grassy meadows, rocky hilltops, winding rivers and dense wetlands. Dartmoor also has a reputation for myths, legends and mysteries – and Thornbridge Manor lives up to that!”

Maps, levels and progress from previous games can be transferred to Hitman 3 if you have played them all. But if you enjoyed the multiplayer aspect of Hitman 2 then there is some bad news as that will not return here and sniper assassin will now be single-player only while Ghost Mode is gone altogether.

Can I pre-order Hitman 3?

You certainly can, for both generations of consoles. Amazon and Game are just two of the places you can head to in order to make sure you get a copy of the game on release day and as mentioned, it is available from both generations of consoles.

Is there a trailer for Hitman 3?

There have been several trailers for the game since it was announced but this moody announcement trailer is still one of our favourites.

