Is Twitter down? Social media platform faces errors

Social media platform Twitter crashed on Thursday 14th July 2022

By
Published: Thursday, 14th July 2022 at 1:37 pm
Social media platform Twitter was down on Thursday 14th July 2022.

The tech giant appears to have suffered technical issues as the platform has crashed and users are unable to tweet or access their accounts.

The platform was down from 1.05pm GMT but began functioning again from 1.40pm GMT.

