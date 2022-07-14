The tech giant appears to have suffered technical issues as the platform has crashed and users are unable to tweet or access their accounts.

The platform was down from 1.05pm GMT but began functioning again from 1.40pm GMT.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Looking for something new to watch? Take a look at our best streaming services guide. To bag yourself a saving, be sure to check out our Disney Plus offers for this month.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.