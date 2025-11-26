Xbox gaming prices have gone up significantly this year, across the console, its subscription service and accessories.

Among them, Xbox Wireless Controllers were raised to £59.99 RRP, which makes Black Friday an essential time to find deals.

Thankfully, this year's sale has controller deals are in abundance with the handy accessories now available for up to 33% off across a range of UK retailers and in a range of colours.

Plus, for the next-level gamers, we've spotted a few exciting discounts on the Elite models, whether you're looking for the Standard Core version or the high-end Black design.

Here's a look at the best controller deals we've seen so far.

Jump to:

Are Xbox controllers on sale this Black Friday?

Yes. Xbox Wireless Controllers have some solid deals across a range of different retailers.

Right now, the lowest price we've seen is a £20 saving at Amazon for the standard white and black Wireless Controllers, taking them down to £39.99. Full disclosure, this is not the lowest they've been this year as they dropped to £34.99 during Amazon Prime Day.

However, we have also found some good £18 savings on some of the colourful editions and even some special edition controllers too.

Are Xbox Elite Controllers on sale this Black Friday?

Yes! Xbox Elite controllers are also on sale, in fact the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller in White is on sale for just £88. Or, you can buy it in a bundle with the Xbox Game Pass.

Which UK retailers have Xbox controller Black Friday deals?

Microsoft themselves have launched a 20% off sale on Xbox Controllers, although the best deals can be found at third party sites like Currys, Amazon and Very.

Best Xbox controller Black Friday deal at a glance

Best Xbox controller Black Friday deals we've seen

Get 33% off Xbox Wireless Controller

Very

What's the deal: You can get the Xbox Wireless Controller from £39.99 at Amazon in both white and black colourways.

Why we chose it: This is the best deal we've seen for the Xbox Series X Wireless Controller, and the second-lowest price this year. With the way Xbox prices have increased this year, we wouldn't gamble on a better saving.

Get coloured Wireless Controllers from £40

Very

What's the deal: For a pop of colour, you can also find an £18 discount on Xbox's in-colour controllers, including Shock Blue, Deep Pink and Pulse Red.

Why we chose it: Xbox has upped the RRP of these controllers to £59.99, so a saving of nearly £20 is definitely something to consider.

Save £25 on Special Edition Wireless Controllers

Currys

What's the deal: Currys and Amazon have some decent deals on limited edition Xbox controllers including the Ice Breaker Special Edition and Storm Breaker.

Why we chose it: For those who like to game in style, these special edition skins are an attractive addition to your setup.

Get £32 off the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Amazon

What's the deal: We've found savings on the Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller in Core White and Black. You can get them for £88 and £127 respectively.

Why we chose it: The Elite Controllers are loved for their improved textured grip, extended battery life and adjustable thumbsticks. As we've said, the Core models come with just one set of thumbsticks and an adjustment tool, while the Black version comes with four additional thumbsticks you can attach.

Buy Wired Xbox Controllers from £19

What's the deal: The cheapest Xbox controllers you can get are wired. At Amazon, you can get them from just £19.99 after being discounted from £29.99. You can also get your hands on a PDP wired controller (officially licensed by Xbox) for just £16.49, down from £24.99.

Why we chose it: If you don't have endless budget to play with and you don't tend to move while gaming anyway, there's no reason not to opt for the wired controller. Then, with the money you save on controllers you can buy additional games.

POWERA Fusion Pro Lumectra Wireless Controller

POWERA Fusion Pro Lumectra Wireless Controller for Xbox XS - Black Currys

What's the deal: Currys are currently offering the POWERA Fusion Pro Lumectra Wireless Xbox Controller for their lowest price ever at just £68.99, which is a reduction of almost 50%.

Why we chose it: In addition to being Currys lowest price ever, you'll also get up to 2 months of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade with purchase.

Buy POWERA Fusion Pro Lumectra Wireless Controller for £134 £68.99 (save £65.01 or 49%) at Currys

Save on the Xbox Game Pass with these Wireless Controller bundles

Very

What's the deal: Very has bundles on Xbox Controllers combined with either one or three month subscriptions to Game Pass Ultimate, these start from £47.99.

Why we chose it: The Xbox Game Pass also went up in price this year, especially the Ultimate edition, so this is definitely the chance to kill two birds with one stone.

