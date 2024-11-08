This comes just after the release of the new cheaper model, the Meta Quest 3S, which has now replaced the original 128GB storage version of the Meta Quest 3.

That means this Black Friday you have two options: one, buy the Meta Quest 3S for just £289, or two, get the full-blown Meta Quest 3 for the record-low price of £469.

According to our Gaming Editor Rob Leane the Meta Quest 3 is the "future of VR," he said: "The cool thing about the Meta Quest 3 is it has additional mixed reality features. So it can scan the room you’re in, and superimposes objects like Aliens bursting through the wall with the Pass-Through Cameras. That’s a really cool vision of what the future of interacting with games could be."

He added: "We’re definitely starting to see more companies bother to invest in VR games, like the new Batman Arkham Game and the Taskmaster game. It's clear Meta is chucking money at it, so it’s certainly going to be big in the gaming world for a while."

So if that's enough to convince you this device is worth buying, we'll crack on with showing you all the best deals and discounts to get this Black Friday.

Buy Meta Quest 3 for £619 £469 (save £150 or 24%) at John Lewis

How much will the Meta Quest 3 cost during Black Friday 2024?

As we've said the Meta Quest 3 is currently sitting at its lowest price ever.

The Virtual Reality headset has been reduced from £619 to £469, saving you £150 or 24%.

You can buy it at this price across most major UK retailers including Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and Very. Plus, all of them are offering the game Batman: Arkham Shadow for free and a three-month trial of Meta Quest+.

Best Meta Quest 3 and 3S deals and bundles from UK sales so far

Meta Quest 3, Batman: Arkham Shadow & three-month Meta Quest+ trial | £619 £469 (save £150 or 24%)

Very

What's the deal: Not only can you get the 512GB Meta Quest 3 at its lowest price yet, it also comes with new game Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three month trial of Meta Quest+.

Why we chose it: If you're new to the VR world, this is the perfect introduction. The Batman: Arkham Shadow game perfectly encapsulates the future of virtual and mixed reality, as it allows you to fly, fight and capture bad guys like the Caped Crusader. Plus the Meta Quest+ subscription gives you free reign to see all the games Meta has to offer.

By the way, if you're wondering how we know it's the lowest ever, we run all our deals through the price tracker CamelCamelCamel.

Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow & three-month Meta Quest+ trial | £289

Meta Quest 3. Meta

What's the deal: You can find a similar bundle on the Meta Quest 3S for just £289: three months of Meta Quest+ and the free game Batman Arkham Shadow.

Why we chose it: The Meta Quest 3S came out just last month as a replacement to the now discontinued 128GB Meta Quest 3. It's cheaper yes, but it also has great features, such as a higher max refresh rate than even the Meta Quest Pro, and 4.5 times the resolution and colour of the Meta Quest 2.

Get £15 off Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap

Amazon

What's the deal: The Meta Quest Elite Strap is also on sale at Amazon for £44.99 instead of £69.99. That saves you £25 or you can buy it in a bundle with the Meta Quest 3 for £176 off.

In case that runs out of stock, John Lewis and Currys are running a similar bundle which gets you £15 off the Elite Strap. At John Lewis you'll need to put the code "METASTRAP" in your basket at checkout and for Currys it's the code "ELITE15".

Why we chose it: The Elite Strap is a great little accessory that improves grip while gaming. Getting it now would be a great opportunity to save.

