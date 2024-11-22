Last year, the Microsoft console was reduced by a whole £120, taking it down to one of its lowest prices yet, so we're keeping our ear to the ground for a similar deal this year.

In the meantime, there are already plenty of bundles and savings on games and additional Xbox controllers, so you can already start shopping around for Christmas presents.

According to our Gaming Editor Rob Leane: "The Xbox (Series X and S) has the market-leading subscription service in Xbox Game Pass." He expects that this service will also see some discounts throughout the season, on big-name games like the new Call of Duty, or those from indie developers.

So, if you feel the time has come to buy a new console, here's what you need to know.

When is the Xbox Black Friday sale?

The Xbox Series X sale has already begun, although they have yet to announce any official deals on the Xbox Series X.

Instead, the Xbox Black Friday sale currently centres around deals on games and accessories. You can find up to 55% off games and 20% off controllers. Plus, you can get £40 off the Xbox Series S.

Which UK retailers have Xbox Series X Black Friday sales?

In case stocks run out, here's everywhere you can get the Xbox Series X:

Best Xbox Black Friday deals at a glance

Best Xbox Black Friday deals we've spotted so far in UK sales

Xbox Series X (Disc) | £479 £459 (save £20 or 4%)

Amazon

What's the deal: As of 22nd November, the Xbox Series X Disc Edition has been reduced by £20, taking the price to £459.

However the cheapest price available on the Xbox Series X is the Digital edition for £423.

Plus, at Very you can get up to £210 off when you trade in an old device, or, and if you're not worried about a few bumps or scratches, you can pick up a refurbished model from £419 at Amazon and MusicMagpie.

Why we chose it: You can never guarantee the mainstream consoles like the Xbox will go on sale. Last year they set a good precedent by dropping the 1TB Series X by £120, however it looks like it's going to be a lot less this year so we'd recommend going with the £20 deal.

Xbox Series S | £249.99 £199.99 (save £50 or 20%)

Xbox Series S. Getty Images

What's the deal: Part of the official Xbox Black Friday sales is a £40 saving on the Xbox Series S, this can be found at John Lewis and Very but we've also found a better £50 saving over at Amazon.

Why we chose it: Here's what gaming editor Rob Leane had to say: "The good thing about Series S is that it’s small and lightweight and they have Cloud Save, so if I play something on the S it can save and also show up on the X."

Get £300 off Xbox Series X when you buy an LG TV at Currys

Currys

What's the deal: When you buy select LG TVs at Currys you can get £300 off the Xbox Series X, as well as any Black Friday TV savings.

Why we chose it: This is a great bundle if you've been waiting to make two big purchases.

Xbox Series X, additional wireless controller and Game Pass Ultimate (One Month Membership) Bundle | £479

Currys

What's the deal: Get a new Xbox Series X with two wireless controllers and the Game Pass Ultimate one month membership for £479.

Why we chose it: As we've said Game Pass is the market-leading cloud service for Xbox. You can get the newest games sent straight to your console from developers such as Bethesda, as well as a selection of the hottest indie games.

Xbox Series X with additional Wireless Controller | £529 £518 (save £11 or 2%)

Xbox

What's the deal: You can now get the Xbox 1TB with an additional wireless controller for £518 (down from £529), or with the Elite Wireless Controller for £564 (down from £584).

Why we chose it: If you like to game with friends, or perhaps you're planning a Christmas Day game-off, you'll need a second controller straight away.

Xbox Series X and EA Sports FC 25 Bundle | £539 £504 (save £35 or 6%)

Xbox

What's the deal: The Xbox Series X is now available in a bundle with EA Sports FC 25 for £504.

Why we chose it: EA Sports FC 25 is set to be one of the biggest games of the year, so make sure you don't miss out on getting it alongside a shiny new Xbox.

Xbox Series X and Star Wars Outlaws | £ 547 £527 (save £20 or 3%) at Very

Star Wars Outlaws. Ubisoft

What's the deal: This Xbox and Star Wars Outlaws bundle is now on sale for £20 off, taking the price to £527.

Why we chose it: It's not a huge saving, but for Star Wars fans this game is a must, so you might as well take the win and spend that £20 elsewhere.

Xbox Series X The Ultimate Gamer Bundle, Carbon Black console and 24 Month Ultimate Game Pass | £789 £749 (save £40 or 5%)

Very

What's the deal: This bundle includes the Carbon Black Xbox Series X and a whole two years of Xbox Ultimate Game Pass, all for £40 off at Very.

Why we chose it: As we've said, the Xbox Game Pass is industry leading and contains all the latest games plus exclusives for £14.99 a month. So with this, you wouldn't need to buy new games for two years.

Xbox Series X and Call of Duty Black Ops 6 - Cross-Gen Bundle | £584

Very

What's the deal: For £584, you can get the Xbox X console and the game Call of Duty Black Ops 6.

Why we chose it: Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is one of the most sought after games right now thanks to its graphics and game play. If you want an action-packed ride to kickstart your gaming, this is it.

Xbox Series X and Forza Horizon 5 Bundle | £524 £504 (save £20 or 3%)

Very

What's the deal: Very has knocked £20 off this bundle, which includes an Xbox Series X and Forza Horizon 5.

Why we chose it: If you're looking for a high-octane car game with gorgeous graphics, this is the bundle for you.

Grand Theft Auto V & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Cross-Gen Bundle | £84.99 £69.99 (save £15 or 17%)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Activision/Xbox

What's the deal: You can now get Grand Theft Auto V and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for £69.99. Separately, these games cost £34.99 and £56.99, so you're saving £21.99.

Why we chose it: These are two of the newest, best loved games out at the moment, so don't miss the chance to grab both for less.

