Disneyland Paris has officially revealed a first look at the brand-new World of Frozen, opening its doors in March 2026.

This new zone marks the first major construction at the French park since the Avengers campus in 2022, with a new ride, sets, and character meet and greets all on their way.

With this in mind, we imagine many of you are chomping at the bit to book tickets, so lets see how we can help you save.

This Black Friday, we've dug up a range of travel bundles and discounts for Disneyland Paris, both from the official Disney Holidays site and trusted partners like Attraction Tickets and Magic Breaks.

These offers cover everything from low deposits to free additional experiences. Here's what we've found so far.

Jump to:

Disneyland Paris Black Friday deals at a glance

Best Disneyland Paris Black Friday deals now available

Secure your holiday with deposits from 15%

Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland Paris Toni Pomar via Unsplash

At the official Disney Holidays website, you can get all-new low deposits starting from 15%. You can also pay in flexible instalments where you decide how much to pay and when with no fear of fees or interest. That means you'll have a locked in price from the start that you can pay off in your own time.

Secure your holiday with deposits from 15% at Disney Holidays

Book on-site Disney hotel and flight packages from £214 per person

If you want to stay at one of the Disneyland Paris hotels, Disney Holidays offers packages that include flights, park tickets and hotel stays from £214 per person (based on next March when Frozen land opens). Note that this price will obviously vary depending on the time of year and which hotel you pick and right now the cheapest hotel you can get is the Disney Hotel Santa Fe.

Book on-site Disney hotel and flight packages at Disney Holidays

At official Disneyland partner Attraction Tickets, you can get park tickets from £40.26 for children and £43.76 for adults. This is for Dated tickets where you select a particular date in advance, as opposed to Date Hopper which has more flexibility.

Get Dated park tickets from £40 at Attraction Tickets

A view of Buzz Lightyear at Disneyland Paris, in Paris, France. Salvatore Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

For the Date Hopper option at Attraction Tickets, you can either get one-day entry from £60.37 per person, or the two-day package from £53 per person per day. This obviously means your total would be higher across the two days, but it's the more cost effective option if you know you want a longer visit.

Get two-day Dated Hopper ticket from £53 per day at Attraction Tickets

Easter Holiday park tickets start from £117

Magic Breaks – another official holiday partner – is offering bookings for the 2026 Easter and Christmas holidays. These start at £117 and include entry to both parks in the busy school holidays.

Book school holiday park visits start from £117 at Magic Breaks

School holiday hotel stay and park packages start from £369 per person

You can also start booking larger packages for the Easter and summer holidays. For instance, the Magic Breaks Easter holiday package includes three-day park entry, two nights at Adagio Marne-la-Vallée Val d’Europe hotel, free shuttle bus to the park, breakfast buffet, and more. These packages start at £369 per person.

Book school holiday hotel stay and park packages start from £369 at Magic Breaks

Wowcher Disneyland Paris packages start at £99

Disneyland Paris. Adrien Auzanneau / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by ADRIEN AUZANNEAU/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Wowcher always has Disneyland packages available. Right now their offers range from £99 to £129 per person and include two, three, or four night hotel stays, return flights and a park entry ticket.

Book Disneyland Paris packages from £99 at Wowcher

Book World of Frozen now and get a free Frozen-themed reveal kit

If you book for the World of Frozen before 1st December at Magic Breaks, you'll receive a free Frozen-themed reveal kit packed with surprises to help your break the news to your child.

Book World of Frozen now and get a free Frozen-themed reveal kit at Magic Breaks

Book World of Frozen now and get a free gift experience included

Also, if you book at Magic Breaks before 1st December, you can get a free gift experience thrown in. This could be a voucher for everything from afternoon tea to Go Ape, paintballing to a family day out at Cadbury World. What you can get depends on the amount you spend on your holiday booking, but there's plenty of options available.

Book World of Frozen now and get a free gift experience included at Magic Breaks

Get 10 Disneyland Paris Holiday Prints for free with every booking

Chesnot/Getty Images

At Attraction Tickets, any Disneyland Paris booking comes with 10 free holiday prints thrown in.

Get 10 Disneyland Paris Holiday Prints for free with every booking at Attraction Tickets

Save up to £43 on Love Holidays hotel bundles

Love Holidays has plenty of hotel bundles for stays around Disneyland. Plus, they're currently running a sale with up to £43 off.

Save up to £43 on Love Holidays hotel bundles at Love Holidays

When does World of Frozen open in Disneyland Paris?

World of Frozen. GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP via Getty Images

The World of Frozen will officially open on 29th March 2026, so any bookings made for after that date will include entry to the new land.

This new home of Arendelle is set to include a brand new ride, character meet and greets with Elsa and Anna, new shows and exclusive food and drink.

Plus, as has been teased online, a fully-independent Olaf robot that walks around and interacts with guests.

