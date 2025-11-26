❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Best Disneyland Paris Black Friday deals to grab now as World of Frozen announces opening
What a magical time to book Disneyland tickets!
Published: Wednesday, 26 November 2025 at 11:36 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad