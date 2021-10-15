How to watch Apple’s October event: Will AirPods 3 be unveiled?

Apple fans rejoice – there’s another product event headed your way soon. The company recently announced its intention to hold another event next week, and there’s much debate as to exactly what will be announced.

Following its ‘California Streaming’ event on September 14th, Apple is already back with another event on Monday, October 18th – this time with the tagline ‘Unleashed’.

The main announcements are likely to be on the computing side of Apple’s line-up, but there is a chance we’ll get some surprises too – possibly in the shape of AirPods 3. More on this later.

As per usual, it will be easy to tune in online and watch the whole event, and Apple has provided exact timings and ways to watch. We will explain this in detail and provide links later in this article.

When is Apple’s October event?

The event will take place on October 18th at 10am Pacific Time – that’s 6pm here in the UK.

This event follows hot on the heels of Apple’s September event, but the announcements themselves aren’t likely to be quite as crowd-pleasing.

What products will be announced?

There has been some debate as to what will actually be revealed at the ‘Unleashed’ event, with rumours suggesting that the MacBook Pro could be getting a redesign for both the 14 and 16-inch formats.

According to MacRumours, the new MacBook Pro designs feature thinner bezels, larger displays and higher resolutions, providing crisp images. Also, rumours have suggested that the previous model’s M1 chip could be replaced with a faster M1X chip to speed things up and support up to 32GB of RAM.

HDMI and SD card slots both return according to the rumour mill, and – design-wise – we can expect something that looks more like the older, pre-2016 MacBook shapes.

It’s important to stress that these are all unconfirmed rumours at this stage and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Thankfully we don’t have to wait too long to find out what Apple has in store for us.

The other rumour worth noting is the possible reveal of AirPods 3. This announcement would certainly make sense at this point in the product calendar, as AirPods always attract a lot of interest around the seasonal sales. In fact, they were the top-rated product for website traffic during Black Friday 2020.

Many commentators expected the AirPods 3 to be unveiled during Apple’s September event, so seeing them revealed now would not be a surprise. Some design leaks have surfaced along the way, suggesting the case of the AirPods 3 will be more like that of the AirPods Pro, and they are likely to pack tips like the AirPods Pro too. However, some rumours suggested they would lack the AirPods Pro’s ANC, which would likely be a cost-saving measure.

How to watch Apple’s October event

You can tune in via Apple’s website or on YouTube using the link below. Be sure to stay tuned to the site for the latest coverage of all things Apple, and check out our Apple event 2021 highlights page if you missed any key points from last month’s big reveal.

