Amazon reveals newly updated Echo Show 8 and 5 – here’s how to pre-order

Video calling with friends and family has become commonplace in many of our lives over the past year, and Amazon has clearly been paying attention.

The retail giant has now revealed upgrades to two devices in its smart speaker line up, the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5. Each boasts upgraded camera tech and enhanced integration with the company’s voice assistant, Alexa.

And there’s more good news: Pre-orders are now live via Amazon and select retailers, with both devices shipping to customers in the U.K. on June 9.

New Echo Show 8

The new Echo Show 8, with an 8-inch HD adaptive colour display, is priced at £119.99 and will be available in two colours, Charcoal and Glacier White.

On the surface, the new Echo Show 8 looks very similar to its predecessor, which was first released in 2019, but the major improvements appear to be lurking inside – with the camera receiving a significant boost from 1 megapixel (MP) to 13 MP.

The new lens will automatically pan and zoom if you are moving about while on a video call, helping to ensure that you remain centred in the frame.

Of course, calls on the device can be made via Alexa voice commands. The Echo Show 8 lets you create a group of up to seven members, and uttering the phrase “Alexa, call my Family Group” will quickly start up a full group call.

In addition, the new Echo Show 8 will now show playlists and recommendations based on an Amazon Music or Spotify song that is playing. In theory, Amazon has said this will help you to discover new tunes and artists.

But that’s not all. Here are some more features that are expected:

Via Alexa voice commands, you can ask the new Echo Show 8 to play content from subscription services, including Prime Video, Netflix and Apple Music

Search and follow along with recipes on websites like BBC Good Food

Use the screen as a digital frame by connecting it to Amazon Photos

The adaptive colour display matches screen brightness with the light in the room at the time – helping the smart speaker to blend into its surroundings

Manage smart home tech, like light bulbs and thermostats

Access a live feed – via the Alexa app – to monitor your house via the camera

New Echo Show 5

The new Echo Show 5, which has a smaller 5.5-inch display, is priced at £74.99 and is also shipping from June this year.

The Echo Show 5 has always been pitched as a compact alternative to the Show 8 – and the upgraded version doesn’t appear to be changing that. It does come in more colours, offering a “Deep Sea Blue” alongside Charcoal and white.

And while it has also not been given an update in terms of aesthetics, the device has received a bigger boost in the camera department – now featuring an HD camera with “double the pixels,” meaning that it now has a 2 MP lens inside.

Ultimately, anyone who has owned a smart assistant will be used to the base features by now. It’s standard in 2021 – the Echo Show 5 will sit comfortably in a bedroom or kitchen, used to play music, tinker with lights or listen to the news.

Alongside Amazon, the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 will be available via Argos, Currys PC World, John Lewis and Very. The Echo Show 5 is also available at Tesco. Amazon has confirmed both products will start shipping in June 2021.

New Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

As part of its wider Echo refresh, Amazon is also currently on the cusp of releasing its next generation of headphones, the Echo Buds (2nd Gen).

The new pair has active noise cancellation (ANC), wireless charging and will be around 20% smaller than the first-gen set, which released back in 2019 and is priced at £119.99, just slightly under the base Apple AirPods (£123.99).

The new Echo Buds – which come in the colours Black and Glacier White – will have two different price points: $119.99 with a USB-C wired charging case or $139.99 with wireless charging. For a limited time, the USB-C charging option will be available for $99.99, and the wireless charging option will be for $119.99.

In the U.S., the new Echo Buds are reportedly set for release on May 13. Availability for the rest of the world, including the U.K., has not yet been confirmed.

For alternatives, be sure to check out the RadioTimes.com reviews of the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds, the EarFun Free Pro, Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro and the Google Pixel Buds.