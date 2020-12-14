Amazon Prime Video is now available on Sky

Sky and Amazon have signed a new deal that sees Prime Video launch on Sky and NOW TV devices, while a NOW TV app arrives on Fire TV devices from today in the UK.

The new agreement brings content from Sky and Amazon together on one platform for the first time, making it easier to watch the popular programmes from each broadcaster.

The Amazon Prime Video app is available now on Sky Q and NOW TV devices, but customers will still require a separate Prime Video subscription to enjoy the benefits it offers.

Sky Q customers can use their voice remote to pair their Sky Q box with their existing Prime membership by saying “Launch Prime Video”, but it will also be visible in the Apps rail alongside the likes of Netflix and Disney+.

Similarly, a NOW TV subscription will be necessary to use the service’s new app on Fire TV Stick devices; NOW TV customers will be able to download the app and log in to access content from their Entertainment, Sports and/or Cinema pass.

The NOW TV app is available now, with the initial rollout encompassing Fire TV Stick (2nd and 3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite (1st Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K devices.

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO UK & Europe Sky said: “Sky Q customers are receiving an early Christmas present on their boxes this year in the form of Amazon Prime Video.”

“Anyone who needs to get stuck into something new after The Undoing on Sky Atlantic will now be able to flip right over to The Boys on Prime Video, without ever leaving Sky Q.

“Amazon Prime Video TV shows, movies and more will sit alongside Sky Originals and Netflix, as well as apps like Disney+, BBC iPlayer, FiiT and much more. This will make it even easier for you to access everything you love, in one place.”

Both Amazon Prime Video and Sky have recently enjoyed some mammoth hits, with The Boys season two generating huge social media chatter along with Nicole Kidman’s mysterious thriller The Undoing.

