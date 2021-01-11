CES 2021: Sony’s new wireless speakers promise 3D immersive audio

It may only be the second week of January but, thanks to one of the world’s biggest consumer tech events happening this week, we’re not short on technology news.

Advertisement

CES 2021 typically sees all of the biggest technology companies gather in Las Vegas to show off their latest developments but as with most events of 2020, organisers have made this year’s occasion a virtual one.

But while this year is a little different, that hasn’t stopped big brands such as Samsung, LG and Sony turning up in full force.

Sony’s headphones are already well-loved so for 2021 the brand has delved back into the world of wireless speakers with two premium offerings, the SRS-RA3000 and the SRS-RA5000.

Three-dimensional, immersive sound

Admittedly, the names aren’t the catchiest but what they do promise is three-dimensional sound for an immersive, ‘room-filling’ experience.

The RA5000 is the bigger of the two speakers and features a trio of up-firing speakers that spread music vertically, while the three middle sited speakers spread sound horizontally. This is backed up by a subwoofer for deep bass.

Both also have Google Assistant and Alexa built-in so you can control your favourite Alexa compatible devices such as lights, thermostats and cameras hands-free, and humidity-resistant so that you sing to your heart’s content in the bathroom or kitchen, too.

The Auto Volume function will adjust the sound track-to-track to make it fuss-free and the Immersive Audio Enhancement button on the RA5000 will make sound calibration adjustments to make any music sound the best it can in the room it is placed in.

Finished with a black body with contrasting copper highlights, the RA3000 also comes in a light grey fabric body with silver accents.

Available from February 2021, the RA3000 will priced at £280 and the RA5000 will be a little more expensive at £500.

Advertisement

For the latest tech news, guides and deals, check out the technology section. Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.