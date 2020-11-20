Broadband Black Friday deals: best offers from Sky, BT, Virgin Media and TalkTalk

Black Friday broadband deals are now piling up with offers on Fibre, packages, broadband and TV.

We use broadband now more than ever before, with schools, workplaces, socialising and more now all taking place virtually so the Black Friday deals are a great way to make your life easier and ramp up that internet speed.

Whether you’re streaming the latest Netflix hit, connecting with teachers or tutors, hosting a virtual pub quiz, or browsing our TV Guide, it’s important you have fast broadband for the best price. However, finding the best offer isn’t always quite so straightforward, especially as the sales season kicks off and deals become increasingly overwhelming.

To help you find the right deal for your we’ve done the hard work for you and have hunted down the best broadband deals at a range of suppliers. Big players such as Virgin Sky are offering impressive discounts and you can snap up extras such as TV packages, payment-free months and 5G options.

When choosing broadband, you’ll also need to check what is available in your area, as there could be variations depending on your postcode, so make sure you check first. This can usually be done on the providers’ website. You will also want to consider the speed, which is measured in Mbps (megabits per second). The higher this value, the faster the connection and likely the higher the price.

Read on for your guide to 2020’s best Black Friday broadband deals.

Best Black Friday broadband deals: quick links

There’s a lot to wade through when it comes to broadband deals. We’ve selected the best Black Friday internet offers from top providers, so you can find the right package, quicker.

Is Black Friday a good time to get a good Broadband deal?

Short answer: yes. Black Friday is a brilliant time to snag a good broadband deal. Last year, we not only saw network providers cut prices across their packages but also offer additional benefits including vouchers to spend at retailers such as Amazon and Argos, as well free access to subscription services and a free Google Nest Hub Max.

And while it has become more common for the likes of Sky and Vodafone to offer free extras all year round in their deals, Black Friday is when prices drop to some of their lowest. This is combined with more expensive freebies being offered that are exclusive to those Black Friday broadband deals.

Best Broadband Black Friday deals

To make things easier we’ve trawled the deals and have broken down the best offers for you by provider. There’s a range of options from TV, Fibre and broadband. Here are the best offers right now:

BT Black Friday broadband deals

BT is currently offering a free BritBox subscription with broadband contracts. The provider offers specific deals based on regional location and you can see prices for your area on the BT website. However, everyone can benefit from three months free broadband with free postage and packaging – meaning you’ll pay nothing until 2021.

They’re also offering a bundle deal with broadband with the BT Sport App included – perfect for streaming the Premier League:

You can also find some great Black Friday TV package deals at BT, including offers on those including Sky Sports and BT Sport.

Vodafone Black Friday broadband deals

Vodafone’s fastest broadband deals come with a free Apple TV 4K box as well as a year of the streaming service Apple TV+. They also come with unlimited broadband, unlimited UK calls, no price rises while in contract, and come with a discount if you already have a Vodafone Pay Monthly mobile. You’ll also get £75 voucher to spend at a choice of locations including Zizzi and Amazon. Sweet.

Vodafone also has a new device called the Gigacube, an alternative to conventional broadband which instead works by transforming 4G and 5G networks into wi-fi. If you live an area not covered by superfast broadband, this may well be the answer to your buffering problems:

For those after a sim-only mobile plan too, Vodafone has a Vodafone Together plan offering home broadband and mobile data together in one deal – with up to unlimited data in both. Best of all, you can get the freebies from each plan too – including an Apple TV 4K if you choose Superfast Extra Broadband and a choice of Amazon Prime, YouTube Premium or Spotify with Entertainment data plans.

You can also get a £25 Amazon gift card when you refer a friend.

Sky Black Friday broadband deals

Sky are good with their bundles, chucking in Sky TV packages with most of their deals. You can customise your order and add Sky Sports or BT Sport to most of them as well.

You can also check out our full guide to the best Sky Black Friday deals.

Three Black Friday broadband deals

Three has launched its Black Friday deals early, with offering up to £120 savings and Apple TV add-ons.

Plusnet Black Friday broadband deals

Plusnet comes with fixed price contracts, line rental included, and BT Sport deals for customers. As part of the brand’s Black Friday offering, the £5 and £10 activation fees have also been removed. You’ll also get a £50 Plusnet reward card on these deals:

TalkTalk Black Friday broadband deals

TalkTalk’s has some of the fastest average speeds around according to industry regulator Ofcom – and these speeds come at some great value prices. All their deals come with line rental, unlimited usage, no set-up fee and a fixed price until 2022:

See more on the best Black Friday TalkTalk deals.

Post Office Black Friday broadband deals

If you just want cheap and cheerful… there’s the Post Office which for £17 a month will get you an average speed of 11 Mbps on a 12-month contract (Three offer a similar deal above for the same price). For something a bit faster:

Post Office customers also get F-Secure SAFE internet security free for 6 months.

Virgin Media Black Friday broadband deals

Virgin Media are currently running Black Friday deals offering their lowest ever prices on Broadband and bundles. The packages range from a basic broadband-only to big deals including Sky TV, an unlimited SIM and more.

See our full guide to Virgin Media Black Friday deals.

Tips for choosing broadband

There are a number of factors you need to consider before buying a broadband package.

What broadband options are available in your area. Not all providers and types of broadband are available everywhere so be sure to check what is on offer for your postcode.

Consider how much you will be using the broadband and for what. If you are now working from home, a ‘budget’ package may not be fast enough and you may prefer a fibre deal that includes an unlimited download limit.

When choosing a deal you need to consider the price, length of the contract, the data allowance, the broadband speed and if any other benefits such as line rental and subscription services are included in the price.

Read up on the provider’s customer service and customer satisfaction. Broadband speeds and data aside, it is important to know how easy and painless contacting customer service will be and how quickly any queries or issues will be resolved.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday falls on 27th November in 2020, making it less than a month before Christmas. The event began as a US tradition and so it always falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Cyber Monday is always the following Monday after Black Friday so it falls on 30th November this year.

Traditionally, Black Friday discounts have largely only been available in-store, while Cyber Monday was reserved for online deals. However, in recent years the line between the two has become blurred and, now that lockdown restrictions mean that all non-essential stores will have to remain closed, all the deals will be online.

Because there is now less of a distinction between the two shopping events, it is often just branded ‘Black Friday weekend’.

Expect deals to be popping up a decent amount of time before Black Friday, too. Amazon has already started its early Black Friday deals with most retailers starting sales the week before beginning on 20th November. It is worth setting a reminder for this date if you would like to take advantage of these earlier discounts.

What broadband deals were there last year?

Last year’s Black Friday saw broadband deals from all the major providers including BT, Vodafone, Sky and Virgin Media.

One of the best deals was from Vodafone. The network gave away a free Google Nest Hub Max (worth £219) to every customer who bought a fibre package.

Other decent offers included TalkTalk cut the price of both its fibre broadband packages to £21.95, and John Lewis gave customers a £40 gift card to spend on their website when they bought a standard broadband package.

