Full PS5 games list: every game you can play and pre-order now
Here is everything announced for the PS5 so far.
Finally! The PS5 is here after a longer wait for those of us in the UK and we can finally start playing it- well the lucky ones of us that have been able to get our hands on one at least.
As for those PS5 pre-orders, 25th September was the second chance to be able to pick one up and then it was a long wait until release day to try again if you were unsuccessful.
Both Argos and Smyths are due to have more stock in the coming weeks, while Amazon was due for more today (November 19th), but the stock has not been lasting long and places that have had more stock saw it vanish within minutes.
Very and Currys Pc World who sold out before we even really had a chance to see they were live in the first place, looks like they may have done the same again. Very was due for more stock mid-morning but we did not even get the chance to see them appear before they seem to have gone again.
In short, getting hold of the new console has been just as stressful on launch day as it has been since pre-orders began. But, if you do have one, or still plan to pick one up, what can you play on it?
If you’re interested in the other consoles too, head on over to or video game release dates page for all the latest game release information. But for now, here is what you will be able to play on the PlayStation 5 in the coming months. And don’t forget, if you have an interest in these games, it is always a good idea to pre-order early as while the price may fluctuate, you’ll get it for the lowest it has been without having to keep checking.
Upcoming PlayStation 5 games
PlayStation 5 games (A-C)
Anima: Song from the Abyss
Apex Legends
Aragami 2
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Preorder for PS5 at Amazon now for £51.99 or Preorder for PS4 at Amazon for £51.99
Astro’s Playroom
Atomic Heart
Balan Wonderworld Preorder at Game now for £49.99
Battlefield 6
BioShock
Blood Bowl 3
Borderlands 3
Braid: Anniversary Edition
Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
Bugsnax
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Preorder at Game now for £69.99
Call of Duty: Warzone
Chivalry 2
Chorus: Rise As One
Commandos
Control: Ultimate Edition
Cris Tales
Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 preorders are not yet available but you can Preorder now on PS4 at Amazon for £51.99
PlayStation 5 games (D-f)
Dead by Daylight
Deathloop
Demon’s Souls Preorder at Game now for £69.99
Destiny 2
Destruction AllStars
Devil May Cry Special Edition Preorder at Game now for £34.99
DIRT 5 Preorder at Game now for £54.99
Dustborn
Dying Light 2
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Far Cry 6 – Preorder at Game now for £54.99
FIFA 21
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Final Fantasy XVI Preorder at Game now for £59.99
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Preorder at Game now for £39.99
Fortnite Preorder The Last Laugh Bundle at Game now for £24.99
PlayStation 5 games (G-J)
Ghostwire: Tokyo
Godfall Preorder at Game now for £69.99
God of War: Ragnarok
Goodbye Volcano High
Gotham Knights Preorder at Game now for £54.99
Gothic
Gran Turismo 7
Grand Theft Auto V
Guilty Gear Strive
Haven
Heavenly Bodies
Hitman 3
Hogwarts Legacy Preorder at Game now for £59.99 or Preorder for PS4 at GAME now for £54.99
Hood: Outlaws & Legends
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortals Fenyx Rising– Preorder now at Amazon for £59.99 or Preorder for PS4 at Amazon now for £57.99
In Sound Mind
Jett: The Far Shore
Just Dance 2021 Preorder at Game now for £49.99
PlayStation 5 games (K-M)
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Little Devil Inside
Lords of the Fallen 2
Low-Fi
Madden NFL 21
Maneater Preorder now at GAME for £34.99
Maquette
Marvel’s Avengers PS5 preorders are not yet available but you can buy now on PS4 at Amazon for £49.99
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Preorder now on PS5 at Amazon for £51.99 or Preorder now on PS4 at Very for £51.99
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Includes Spider-Man remastered) Preorder now at GAME for £69.99
Metal: Hellsinger
MicroMan
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
Moonray
MXGP 2020 Preorder now at GAME for £49.99
PlayStation 5 games (N-P)
NBA 2K21
NBA Live 21
Nour: Play With Your Food
Observer: System Redux
Oddworld: Soulstorm Preorder at Game now for £59.99
Outriders
Overcooked: All You Can Eat – Preorder at Amazon now for £39.99
Override 2: Super Mech League Preorder at Game now for £34.99
Paradise Lost
PES 2022
Planet Coaster: Console Edition – Preorder at Amazon now for £39.99
Poker Club
Pragmata
Project Athia
Project Awakening
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Preorder at Game now for £34.99
PlayStation 5 games (Q-S)
Quantum Error
Rainbow Six: Quarantine
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Recompile
Resident Evil Village
Returnal
RIDE 4 Preorder at Game now for £49.99
Riders Republic Preorder at Game now for £54.99
Roots of Pacha
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Preorder at Game now for £59.99
Scarlet Nexus
Sea of Stars
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
Skate
Sniper Elite 5
Solar Ash
Sonzai
Starfield
Lego Star Wars: The Complete Skywalker Saga Preorder at Amazon now for £59.99
Steelrising
Stray
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Preorder at Game now for £69.99
PlayStation 5 games (T-Z)
Temtem
Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
The Elder Scrolls VI
The Far Shore
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
The Pathless
The Pedestrian
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
Tribes of Midgard
Unknown 9: Awakening
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
War Mongrels
Warframe
Warhammer: Chaosbane
Watch Dogs Legion – Preorder for PS5 at Amazon now for £51.99 or Preorder for PS4 at Amazon now for £51.99
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
Worms Rumble
WRC 9 Preorder at Game now for £49.99
Yazuka: Like a Dragon Preorder at Game now for £49.99
