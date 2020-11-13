Where to buy Xbox Series X: UK stock update and which stores have the console on sale

Xbox fans don’t have to wait any longer, the new era of next-generation Xbox is here.

There are two consoles available the Xbox Series X (£449) and a digital Xbox Series S edition (£349) and both have been released today, 10th November.

Xbox took a simpler approach to the launch of the Xbox Series X than the PlayStation 5 -Microsoft players had weeks to gear themselves up for the rush of them going on sale.

However, the second lockdown in the UK has changed things a bit when it comes to buying a console. Firstly, there’s no rush to the store. Second, if you have already pre-ordered you need to check collection rules, and third, if you want to buy one now then read on as it’s online all the way.

Amazon has also said some customers may get their console after Christmas, so look at delivery dates when you buy to avoid disappointed faces come Yuletide.

Smyths is still good place to look for the console, alongside a revamped Gamespass, monthly as they will be the only ones to have Xbox All Access as an option. We’ve seen this as an option again. Elsewhere, the likes of Very had consoles, with an instalment plan.

EE and BT have also said they’re making the Xbox Series X/S available to customers – just log in to My BT and your account or EE will soon let you add it to your plan. If you aren’t a customer, there’s still time to sign up or read on.

We’ll be updating this page as an when we learn about more Xbox Series S and X stock and the latest updates. We’ve also rounded up some of the cheapest deals on the older Xbox One too.

Xbox Series X UK stock availability

Buy Xbox Series X UK

Check the below links as more stock was released at 8am on launch date (10th November). Smyths, John Lewis and AO.com seem to have stock too, and online stores have promised more stock is on its way.

Buy Xbox Series X USA

Xbox Series X and S UK

John Lewis

John Lewis had plenty of stock for the PS5 but held off pre-orders until some of the others had sold out so keep an eye out. Update: Xbox S has just come back in stock.

Smyths

Both consoles have come back in stock. You also get Xbox All Access for £28.99 a month.

Currys PC World

While the Series X is currently out of stock with more on the way soon, the Series S is currently available to buy.

Amazon

As one of the most popular retailers, Amazon is struggling to keep up with the pre-order demand. However, they do regularly top-up stock throughout the day so do keep checking back. Warning: Amazon has said some customers may get stock after Christmas so check delivery dates.

SimplyGames

SimplyGames came through for gamers later in the day on PS5 pre-order day, so keep an eye on the site for late pre-order releases.

Very

Very did have PS5 in stock and was a good place to look as the other retailers started to sell out. You can also pay with the instalment plan.

AO.com

AO.com has some stock live Xbox Series X and S, with instalment plans if you need it too.

Xbox Series X – £479 (includes 3 Month Game Pass)

Xbox Series S – £279 (includes 3 Month Game Pass)

ShopTo.Net

Another retailer that proved useful on PS5 pre-order day was ShopTo.Net, we expect it to release Xbox Series X pre-order stock on its set page.

Tesco

No more popping into store on the release date, so check Tesco for collection or delivery.

How to get Xbox Series X on BT or EE

BT customers have to log into their MyBT account to see the offer – there’s the consoles and accessories ready to go.

EE customers can add the cost of the new Xbox on to their mobile contract – paying 11 interest-free instalments as part of the Add to Plan service.

If you’re not a customer, there are a few EE Black Friday deals you can check out.

When is my Xbox Series X/S pre-order arriving?

Pre-orders were available as of 22nd September at 8am in the UK – for both the top-dog Xbox Series X and the digital-only Xbox Series S. But while gamers had ample notice to pick one up, unlike what happened with the PS5 pre-order release, that was, well not ideal, they sold out extremely quickly – with several big retailers seeing their websites buckling under the pressure of how many people were trying to get hold of one.

We will continue to keep this page updated with the latest retailers and their stock levels- although you’ll have to be fast – stock disappears as quickly as it appears. We’ve broken down where stock is live in more detail below.

Will I be able to pick up my Xbox Series X pre-order in lockdown?

Understandably, the news that a second national lockdown is on the way for England has made those eager to play the next-gen consoles a little nervous. The lockdown is, currently, due to last until December 3rd- long after the release of both the Xbox Series X and the PS5. Whilst online orders should hopefully be delivered without issue, what does this mean for those of us that have one ordered from a store that will be shut due to being non-essential?

Microsoft

Well, there is a glimmer of hope that came from the announcements and it can be found in the term ‘click and collect’. Whilst stores like GAME and Smyths will not be able to physically open, click and collect is allowed and it seems likely that those shops, and others in the same boat, will be looking into how to implement that now.

Smyths has done this before, so it stands to reason that they will do the same again while, hopefully, it will just be a case of working out logistics before GAME follow suit.

GAME has put out a couple of announcements already via Twitter

We are working to understand the latest government guidance and will provide updates on pre-orders when we have them. Please check your local stores Twitter feeds for updates and keep an eye on your emails, junk/spam folders for further information in the coming weeks. — GAME.co.uk (@GAMEdigital) November 1, 2020

And this one which is only mentioning the Xbox Series X currently but, curiously, a now-deleted tweet did previously mention the PS5 alongside it. It is unclear why that has since been changed to mention just the Microsoft console. They have since been in touch with customers to inform them that they will be able to turn up to collect the consoles on launch day, but all payments need to be made before stores close for a month on Wednesday.

XBOX SERIES S/X – STORE PRE-ORDERS

Please come and pre-purchase your console from now until Wednesday evening. You will then be able to collect your console on launch day between 8am-2pm. Xbox All Access customers will be contacted directly tomorrow with further instruction. — GAME.co.uk (@GAMEdigital) November 1, 2020

Keep this page bookmarked and we will update you on the latest with the lockdown situation as soon as we hear more- which should be any day now with the release dates right around the corner.

Xbox Series X review: “The next-generation of gaming arrives with a console that more than lives up to the hype. A sleek design and a super quiet machine, the Xbox Series X really shows what next-gen games can look like and does so in style. Long loading times already seem like a thing of the past and quick resume is a brilliant addition, while the small changes to the controller make all the difference. Add to that Gamespass that now includes the wealth of titles that come with EA Play and it is clear that Microsoft are onto a winner.” – Joe Julians

Xbox Series X Accessories

A selection of Xbox Series X accessories are also available to pre-order now.

However, good news for you existing Xbox owners who have already snapped up many of the great additions you can get for the console- they will work on the Xbox Series X too! So anything that you buy now will not need replacing and while there will likely be new, snazzier versions when the console launches, such as the controller, you won’t have to buy them straight away in order to make the most out of the new console.

And above are all the brands that have been officially licensed by Microsoft to make the accessories and as you can see, there are a lot of them!

Here are some of the items you can buy right now that will work on the Xbox One X.

Xbox One deals

Maybe you are yet to join the Xbox world and are considering investing an older console rather than the brand spanking new one. If so, here are some deals for the Xbox One deals that you may be interested in.

And, we’d suggest keeping an eye on our Xbox Series X Black Friday page, too.

Stuck between Xbox and Playstation? Check out our comparison on new consoles PS5 v Xbox Series X.