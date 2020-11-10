What time is the Apple Event? What to expect, including new Macs

Apple has announced an event that will be held today, 10th November. So it continues to be an exciting time for fans Apple products with the iPhone 12 only recently released.

Advertisement

The event comes as somewhat of a surprise as Apple will have held no less than three events in three months, a new precedent for the tech company.

It’ll also mean the event comes not long before Black Friday meaning the older products may get a healthy discount during the sales – something we are always keen to see!

When is the Apple November 2020 event?

Apple sent the invites out on 2nd November letting people know the event will be held today, 10th November.

The event starts at 10am Californian time, that’s 6pm in the UK– just in time for when a lot of us finish work for the day.

You will be able to live stream the event from the official Apple YouTube channel or on the Apple website.

Apple One More Things November Event 2020: what to expect

The aptly named One More Thing, is rumoured to focus on a new Mac.

We’ve already had iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch announcements this year in a string of recent reveals from the tech giant. It makes sense that a new Mac would be next, although Apple have been known to surprise.

The main change in the rumoured new Mac is around the Intel processors, which are set to be replaced by a new ARM-based Apple Silicon Chips. The iPhone paved the way for the change as the phone has had its own Apple chip for years.

The idea is better battery life, better performance as it allows it to control the raw processing hardware and software.

While there’s been rumours of a new MacBook Pro for awhile, we could just see an upgrade to the MacBook.

What else could be announced? AirPods Studio has also been rumoured which are wireless headphones.

The AirTags were also expected to be announced as the extra product at the last event, but didn’t make an appearance. Could they appear this time round or will there be yet another event?

The AirTags are wireless location trackers that are attached to objects and tracked using the iPhone app.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but watch this space as all will be revealed very soon and we will be updating as soon as it is.

Advertisement

Visit our hub for more Technology news. November is also a deal-packed month with Black Friday and Apple Black Friday deals live now, with more to come.