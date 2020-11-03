Fortnite down: Epic games shuts down servers to update for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Fortnite servers have shut down ahead of an update for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Advertisement

The game went down at 9am GMT with Epic Games saying: “We’re beginning to disable services in preparation for v14.50. If you’re currently in a session, you can continue to play until downtime starts at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC).”

Check the latest updates on PS5 pre-orders

“Creative Matchmaking Note: In patch 14.50, we have disabled the ability for parties to matchmake in Creative due to a crash. We are working to resolve the issue and will let everyone know when we have more information.”

The downtime is across all platforms; PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Once done the game will be ready for the PS5 and Xbox One launches.

Epic Games had previously confirmed the game would be upgraded to make the next-gen ready.

How long will Fortnite servers be down?

Epic Games has said Fortnite will be down from 9am GMT on Tuesday, 3rd November, 2020.

The servers could be offline for up to three hours, so expect gameplay to be back on for lunch.

Patch notes should be on their way soon (after the update).

Fortnite on Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X launches on 10th November – with two next-gen consoles.

Fortnite has already released the improvements:

4K resolution at 60FPS on Series X

You can experience Fortnite in 4K running at a much smoother 60 FPS.

Dynamic Visuals and Physics

Experience a more dynamic and interactive world with grass and trees responding to explosions, enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid (cooler-looking smoke and liquid effects), and all-new Storm and cloud effects.

1080P resolution at 60 FPS on Series S

Play any game mode and enjoy 1080P running at a smooth 60 FPS. The Xbox Series S will support most of the visual enhancements available on the Series X.

Get into matches faster

Loading performance has been significantly upgraded, not only improving texture loading but also helping you get into a match from game start-up much faster.

Enhanced split screen

On Xbox Series X and S, Split Screen now supports 60 FPS.

Fortnite on PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 will be launching November 12 or November 19 depending on your territory. On PS5, Day 1 improvements to Fortnite include:

4K resolution at 60 FPS

Experience Fortnite on PlayStation like never before on PlayStation 5 with stunning 4K running at a smooth 60 FPS.

Dynamic visuals and physics

Experience a more dynamic and interactive world with grass and trees responding to explosions, enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid (cooler-looking smoke and liquid effects), and all-new Storm and cloud effects.

DualSense Controller immersion

Haptic feedback makes it feel like you’re holding the Suppressed SMG or Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle. In addition to general vibration support, they have integrated haptic trigger feedback for ranged weapons on the new DualSense controller.

Select your favourite mode from PS5 home screen

Fortnite supports PS5’s Activities, starting with the ability to go straight into the Battle Royale Lobby with either Solo, Duos, or Squads selected. Once in the Lobby, choose to queue up for your selected mode.

Advertisement

Get into matches faster

Loading performance has been significantly upgraded, not only improving texture loading but also helping you get into a match from game start-up much faster.