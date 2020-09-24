Accessibility Links

Is PlayStation Network down? Sony updates gamers after outage

PS4 gamers have reported errors saying PSN is down for maintenance, but it appears to be an outage.

PlayStation Network

PlayStation gamers reported the PlayStation Network was down overnight into this morning, with Sony’s latest update saying it’s still down for most of the core services.

It looks generally that maintenance errors and problems singing in have dropped since the initial spike at about 3.30am. Sony’s engineers are working on the issue.

Sony said gamers “may have some difficulty signing in or creating an account on PlayStation Network. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”

Services affected include PS4, Ps3, PS Vita and PS Web. No service maintenance was scheduled, which normally means an outage.

Users reported launching games, applications and online features. The PSN site also confirmed core services had been impacted.

Most reported problems are to do with signing in (68 per cent), game play (29 per cent) and social (two per cent).

Sony appears to have got the problem under control now with services coming back in the last hour.

The outage comes hot off the heels of the PS5 pre-orders opening, with the new console selling as fast as retailers could stock it.

The PS5 is due out on 19th November in the UK.

More to follow.

