Apple Watch Series 6: preorder, specs, design and more

It seems there’s nothing Apple can’t work their magic on.

After modernising the MP3 player, normalising digital downloads, and dragging the mobile industry into the smartphone era, the technology giant has also been steadily reinventing the watch ever since the first Apple Watch in 2014.

Now more akin to a wearable smartphone, the Apple Watch can already tell the time, make calls and run apps, so what more could the Series 6 do?

Quite a lot, it turns out.

With the Apple Event on 15th September expect news and pre-orders and lots of exciting updates, as explained below following the Apple Event.

When can I pre-order the Apple Watch Series 6?

Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 6 are live as of 15th September from Apple.

When is Apple Watch 6 release date?

Apple Watch Series 6 was revealed at the ‘Time Flies’ Apple Event on 15th September 2020. The event is at 6pm UK time tomorrow. Expect the iPad Air 4 and iPad 8 to make an appearance, as well as possibly Apple AirTags and AirPods 3 too.

What will the next Apple Watch be called?

It’s called Apple Watch Series 6. There’s also the Apple Watch SE.

What is the Apple Watch 6 price?

The Apple Watch Series 6 starts at $399 or £379.

What are the Apple Watch Series 6 specifications?

In summary, the main focus is health and wellness, especially in light of COVID-19. The principle new health feature is the blood oxygen tracker. Red and infrared waves measure the light reflected back to the watch from your body and the algorithms work out how much oxygen is present. The measurement can be made in just 15 seconds.

The key selling point for this isn that blood oxygen is an indicator of respiratory health, the main area affected by the COVID-19 virus.

There are also hand-washing monitors which track your rhythm and prompt you to continue for at least 20 seconds, the ability to track ECG, fall detection plus sleep tracking. It will also have a 2.5 x brighter face when your wrist is down plus real time elevation tracking for hiking.

Watch OS7: What new feature is coming?

Apple has already announced the watch OS 7 during the developer conference back in June. Several features were announced. The main things were shareable watch faces, more customisable watch faces and cycling turn-by-turn directions in Maps.

Activity app rebranded as the Fitness app, ability to track dance workouts and cool down, sleep tracking, silent alarms and a wind down mode. There are also Siri changes, hand-washing tracking with the 20-second countdown and more hearing protection features.

Apple Watch 6 design and colour

What does the Apple Watch Series 6 look like?

Apple have announced a range of new faces which users can choose from. These include:

Displaying multiple time zones at a time

An art collaboration

Typography

Emojis

Stripes – Pride and country flags

Plus special faces designed for hobbies and professions including photography, surfing, healthcare and more

There is also the new ‘solo loop’, featuring no buckle and a custom liquid silicone material. It is swimproof and available in various sizes and seven colours. There is also a braided version made from recycled materials, available in five colours. Other special versions include a leather strap, new Nike collaboration and Hermes options.

Should I buy the Apple Watch Series 5 or wait for the Series 6?

If you would like to buy an Apple Watch Series 5 now you can:

However, with the Series 6 release so close you may want to wait – the Series 6 will likely be a similar price, but offer new features such as better battery life and blood oxygen level monitoring. Alternatively, the Series 5 will also see a price drop once its successor releases.

You can also see our best Apple Watch deals for bargains all the way back to Series 3.

Black Friday is always a great time to buy smart tech – last year the Apple Watch Series 3 went for its lowest ever price of £185 at eBay.

For more tech news, visit our Technology hub. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide for the latest and greatest TV shows.