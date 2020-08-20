Marvel’s Avengers beta start and end times: pre-order bonus, dates, how to get access

New online game Marvel’s Avengers is getting a few beta weekends ahead of its September release date.

The Marvel’s Avengers beta release time and date for the beta access changes depending whether you pre-order and what platform you get it on.

This weekend sees the PS4 closed beta launch, with preload having kicked off on Thursday, 6th August. The beta started on Friday, 7th August at 9pm. The access for Xbox and PC players comes later, with dates below including when Marvel’s Avengers beta access ends.

You have to pre-order the game to get your beta code – but more on that below. Once you have what you need you head to the Marvel’s Avengers beta code redemption site.

We’ve broken down what you need to know.

Marvel’s Avengers beta times and start dates

Beta dates: Friday, August 7th to Sunday, August 9th – PS4 (closed access)

Pre-load date: Thursday, August 6th

Beta dates: Friday, August 14th to Sunday, August 16th – PS4 (open access), Xbox (closed access), PC (closed access)

Pre-load date: Thursday, August 13th

Beta dates: Friday, August 21st to Sunday, August 23rd – All platforms (open access)

Pre-load date: Thursday, August 20th

The Marvel’s Avengers beta start time and end time are both 9pm (in your timezone).

Every weekend the beta begins, check in on Friday, 9pm – it’ll end Sunday, 9pm.

Marvel’s Avengers closed beta access: how to get code

For the first weekend on each platform you need a beta code to access Marvel’s Avengers. To get your code pre-order any edition – digital or other retailers.

When you have your code enter it into Marvel’s Avengers beta code redemption site – select your platform.

If you aren’t pre-ordering you can still get beta access you can wait for the open beta dates.

To take part you need:

Square Enix Member account – set this up and have it ready ahead of time

One time online access to unlock single-player campaign content and online access for multiplayer content

What do you get in Marvel’s Avengers beta

Single-player content from the campaign

Co-op War Zone and Drop Zone missions playable online

HARM challenge rooms

Hero and world progression allow you to try out the experience system up to Hero Level 15 and Power Level 45

Marvel’s Avengers beta rewards and unlocks

Progress won’t carry over from the beta to the release, but there are rewards you can gain.

Two exclusive nameplates when you complete certain objectives

Unlocking the Marvel’s Avengers rewards in Fortnite

Pre-order Marvel’s Avengers

You can pre-order the game already at several retailers ahead of its 14th August full release.