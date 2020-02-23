New Nokia 8.2 5G release date, price, spec and latest rumours

Nokia, best known for their iconic indestructible phones and the Snake minigame, has also steadily been producing mid-range smartphones for a while now. Their new release is going big, however – as a 5G-supporting flagship that may sell for as low as £400, the Nokia 8.2 5G may well be the device that brings the new data network to the masses.

When is the Nokia 8.2 5G released?

Like the Moto Edge, the Nokia 8.2 5G is expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress with press conferences beginning on 23rd February 2020 in Barcelona.

How much will the Nokia 8.2 5G cost?

The Nokia 8.2 5G is rumoured to have a very low price tag of around €459 and £390, which would make it one of the cheapest 5G handsets on the market.

There is a huge amount of secrecy around the new product with all tech launches, but this close to release we’ve heard enough snippets on the rumour grapevine to have a reasonable idea of what to expect. Here’s what we know about Nokia’s upcoming value flagship…

Storage

The Nokia 8.2 5G is likely to have 128GB storage, though rumours also point to a premium edition offering 256GB. Hurry though – this 256GB version may only be a limited edition!

Camera

The consensus is that the Nokia 8.2 5G will sport a 32 MP pop-up selfie camera on the front, and while there will only be a single camera on the back it will be an impressive 64 MP lens.

Processor

Rumours suggest that the Nokia 8.2 5G will use the Snapdragon 765, which certainly makes sense given the price point.

5G capability

Yes – the Snapdragon chipset will have an integrated modem to support 5G capability, making the phone one of the cheapest 5G handsets out there.

Screen size

The screen is one area there is little information on – but we expect a similar size to the Nokia 8.1, so around 6.2 inches.

Connectivity

It is unknown if the Nokia 8.2 5G will support wireless charging, but rumours suggest it will make use of Qualcomm Quick Charge.