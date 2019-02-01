Accessibility Links

  Six Nations 2019: how to watch France v Wales live on TV and online

Six Nations 2019: how to watch France v Wales live on TV and online

The opening match of the 2019 Six Nations is live on the BBC this Friday 1st February

Six Nations 2019: France v Wales

France v Wales launches the 2019 Six Nations – and if the pre-match hype is anything to go by, it’s set to be a Friday night spectacle to remember.

This is the beginning of the end of an era for Wales. Coach Warren Gatland is leaving the national side after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, making this his last Six Nations.

Since taking over as coach in 2007, Wales have won three Six Nations titles, including two Grand Slams – but they have not won the tournament since 2013.

Find out more about the match including live Six Nations TV coverage below.

What time is France v Wales on TV?

The match is set to kick off at 8pm on Friday 1st February 2019.

France play at home at the Stade de France in Paris.

How can I watch the Six Nations match live on TV and online?

The match will be live on the BBC, with coverage starting from 7.25pm. Viewers can also watch the match online via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Welsh language channel S4C will also have live TV coverage from 7.15pm.

What other Six Nations matches are live on TV this weekend?

Check out all the 1st round Six Nations matches below, and click here for the full Six Nations 2019 schedule.

France v Wales Friday 1st February, 8.00pm (Paris) – live on BBC

Scotland v Italy Saturday 2nd February, 2.15pm (Edinburgh) – live on BBC

Ireland v England, Saturday 2nd February, 4.45pm (Dublin) – live on ITV

