With the Christmas season fast approaching, it's time to start thinking about ways to keep the family and kids entertained during the holiday downtime.

To help you do just that, we've put together a list of some of the top games, puzzles and presents that are sure to keep your family entertained this Christmas. From Ravensburger Disney puzzles to marble run sets and 3D star wars puzzles, there's something here for people of all ages and interests.

Many of these gifts are available from Ravensburger, whose jigsaw puzzle brand is one of the best-selling in the world, having sold more than one billion puzzles. They make great gifts for all the family, thanks to their exclusive, extra-thick cardboard combined with fine, linen structured paper which creates a glare-free puzzle image.

So, without further ado, here's how you can keep your family entertained and happy with their gifts this Christmas.

Find a gift for every family member with Ravensburger this Christmas

Children’s Puzzle Disney Stitch Christmas

Jigsaw Puzzle Disney Stitch Christmas Ravensburger

If you want a family-friendly activity to help get you in the Christmas spirit, then this Disney Stitch Christmas puzzle is the way to go. The vibrant puzzle features Stitch and Angel as they celebrate in the Christmas snow.

This is a great puzzle for kids aged six and up thanks to the XXL puzzle pieces, made from high quality materials.

Buy Children’s Puzzle Disney Stitch Christmas for £10.99 at Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana TCG Shimmering Skies Set

Disney Lorcana TCG Shimmering Skies Set Ravensburger

There's no shortage of Ravensburger Disney games for all the family. The Disney Lorcana Gateway deck includes special versions of Disney characters called Glimmers, which will help you battle any Disney villains you meet on your quest.

This game is all about learning the best way to play, with everything you need already there in the box, allowing you to begin your first quest straight away. Just remember that the aim of each round is to collect a magical story star.

Buy Disney Lorcana TCG Shimmering Skies Set for £22.99 at Ravensburger

3D Puzzle Character Hylkies Darth Vader

3D Puzzle Character Hylkies Darth Vader Ravensburger

One for the Star Wars fans this time. Not only is this 3D Puzzle Character a fun and challenging model to create, but you can also display the finished product for as long as you want, thanks to the included display stand.

All of the 54 pieces of the puzzles slot together seamlessly to form the sturdy end product, so there's no need for any glue.

You can also find Chewbacca, Storm Trooper, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Obi-Wan Kenobi Hylkies puzzles on the Ravensburger website.

Buy 3D Puzzle Character Hylkies Darth Vader for £9.99 at Ravensburger

Disney Around The World Game

Disney Around The World Game Ravensburger

The Disney Around The World Game makes the dream of flying around the world of Disney in a beautiful hot air balloon come true, without even having to leave your home.

In this game, you'll guide your balloon around six lands, collecting stamps for your passport along the way. The first player to collect four stamps from four different lands will be crowned the winner.

Buy Disney Around The World Game for £24.99 at Ravensburger

Jigsaw Puzzle Christmas Village Limited Edition

Jigsaw Puzzle Christmas Village Ravensburger

Suitable for older kids and adults, this Ravensburger 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle shows a Christmas Village, perfect to get stuck into while the winter rain and snow falls outside.

The scene is packed full of cosy charm, with snow-covered shops, a tall Christmas tree, presents, a jolly snowman and more. Ravensburger have sold over one billion puzzles worldwide and are one of the best-selling puzzle brands, so you know you're in safe hands.

Buy Jigsaw Puzzle Christmas Village Limited Edition for £14.99 at Ravensburger

BRIO World Train Set Advent Calendar

BRIO World Train Set Advent Calendar Ravensburger

Who doesn't love an advent calendar perfectly tailored to your interests? If you're looking for an advent calendar for the train enthusiasts in your life, then you've found it.

Behind each door you'll discover a new part compatible with BRIO train sets, which can be added to expand the BRIO open-ended play collection.

Buy BRIO World Train Set Advent Calendar for £34.99 at BRIO

Children’s Puzzle Perfectly Grinchy

Perfectly Grinchy Jigsaw Puzzle Ravensburger

More Ravensburger Christmas puzzles, and this time it's one that features one of the simultaneously most loved and most feared Christmas characters, the Grinch.

Join him as he does what he does best – stealing presents! This puzzle is made up of 100 XL puzzle pieces, making it a great option for all family members aged six and up.

Buy Children’s Puzzle Perfectly Grinchy for £10.99 at Ravensburger

Jigsaw Puzzle Christmas Farm

Jigsaw Puzzle Christmas Farm Ravensburger

Take your jigsaw puzzling to the next level while still keeping it festive with this 1,000 piece Christmas Farm Ravensburger jigsaw puzzle, among the best Ravensburger puzzles for adults.

This puzzle was created by artist Eleanor Tomlinson, and shows farm animals joining in the festivities with their Christmas hats. The puzzle is suitable for ages 12 and up, ideal for anyone who wants a bit of a challenge.

Buy Jigsaw Puzzle Christmas Farm for £14.99 at Ravensburger

Push and Listen Roly Poly Capybara

Push and Listen Roly Poly Capybara Ravensburger

You're never too young to start playing. The Push and Listen Roly Poly Capybara is part of Ravensburger's Play+ collection, which is designed to encourage your baby's natural curiosity and playfulness.

When the capybara is pushed, it will respond with sounds, light effects and melodies, which all change depending on the movement. It's even suitable for quiet time, as you can switch to silent mode and let your baby enjoy activating the lights.

Buy Push and Listen Roly Poly Capybara for £19.99 at Ravensburger

GraviTrax Starter Set Bounce

Gravitrax Ravensburger

There's nothing quite like a marble run to get the blood pumping. This GraviTrax Starter Set Bounce allows you to build tracks based on the track layout plans, or you can get creative and let your imagination run as wild as the marbles themselves.

The set boasts 101 pieces and two separate elements to add some extra pizzazz: the Spiral Element and two part Trampoline Element.

Advertisement

Buy GraviTrax Starter Set Bounce for £39.99 at Ravensburger