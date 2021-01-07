Doctor Who watchalongs are back to get fans through lockdown – revisiting season 4 this weekend

As stricter lockdown measures are brought into effect across the UK, Doctor Who fans are planning to escape the doom and gloom with another special watchalong.

These virtual events have become a regular part of post-pandemic life for Whovians, seeing thousands of people take to social media each time to celebrate a specific episode of the sci-fi drama.

Organiser Emily Cook has been running the events every Saturday since Halloween, only taking one week off for Boxing Day celebrations – and the fun is set to continue right through until the end of February.

This weekend’s episode is season four opener Partners in Crime, which brought Catherine Tate’s runaway bride Donna Noble back into the fold with her second full appearance.

She teams up with David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor for a story about the cute (but also kind of gross) alien creatures known as the Adipose, which also begins to lay the groundwork for an epic season finale.

The watchalong will start on Saturday 9th January at 7pm GMT, with viewers encouraged to share their thoughts on the episode throughout using #IJustWantAMate.

#DoctorWhoLockdown Here we go again! A series of feel-good Doctor Who Tweetalongs to get us through Lockdown 3 ✨ First up: PARTNERS IN CRIME Saturday 9 January at 7pm (GMT) Tweet along with #IJustWantAMate The wonderful posters for these tweetalongs are by @ThiagoL09455787 pic.twitter.com/MsSEO0uvrF — Emily Cook (@Emily_Rosina) January 6, 2021

It is yet to be confirmed which episodes will comprise the remaining Doctor Who lockdown watchalongs, but expect more information to arrive over the next week.

The virtual fan events have previously seen participation from stars and writers who have helped define modern Who, including David Tennant and Catherine Tate themselves for a screening of The Stolen Earth last April.

Doctor Who briefly returned over the festive period for its special episode Revolution of the Daleks, which saw the return of John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness, while a full 13th season is also currently filming.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.