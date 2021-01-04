When is Marvel Studios: Legends released on Disney Plus? Latest news on MCU recap series

While 2020 had originally been intended to push the Marvel Cinematic Universe into Phase Four, it ended up offering an involuntary break for comic book fans due to the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Fortunately, this year the franchise is returning with a bang as several spectacular projects are expected to arrive in cinemas and on Disney Plus.

The fun starts this month when the hotly anticipated WandaVision makes its long-awaited debut, sending its two quirky lead characters in an unpredictable new direction.

If you’re looking for a refresh on the state of the MCU but don’t have six hours to rewatch the status quo-shattering Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, then you’re in luck!

A new Disney Plus series, titled Marvel Studios: Legends, will act as a primer for all the Marvel shows coming to the streaming service this year.

Read on for everything you need to know about the project.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Marvel Studios: Legends released on Disney Plus?

Marvel Studios: Legends will premiere its first two episodes on Disney Plus on Friday 8th January 2021.

To tune in, you’ll need a subscription to Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or save 15% with the annual plan for £59.99 (savings based on 12 mo. of monthly subscription).

What is Marvel Studios: Legends about?

Marvel Studios: Legends will give fans the chance to “revisit the epic heroes, villains and moments from across the MCU in preparation for the highly anticipated stories still to come”.

Each episode will focus on a different character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, detailing their respective journeys from first appearance up to the latest developments.

The show will “set the stage” for the exciting Marvel projects launching in 2021, giving you all the information you need to enjoy the blockbuster Disney Plus originals that are on the way.

Who will be featured in Marvel Studios: Legends?

The first two episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends will focus on Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff (also known as the Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany’s heroic android Vision.

The instalments will unravel the intertwined stories of the powerful duo that have led them to the surreal and intriguing events of WandaVision, which sees them cohabiting a dreamlike sitcom environment.

It is unclear exactly what the format of Marvel Studios: Legends will be, but the show is expected to utilise clips from previous Marvel movies to offer a slick recap of what has come before.

Is there a Marvel Studios: Legends trailer?

Not yet, but expect to get a first look at the series around the time of its launch.

Advertisement

Marvel Studios: Legends premieres on Disney Plus in January. Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or save 15% with the annual plan for £59.99 (savings based on 12 mo. of monthly subscription). Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.