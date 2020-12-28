Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Revolution of the Daleks preview

The Doctor Who festive special Revolution of the Daleks is almost here, and in this week’s podcast we give you our first reaction to the new episode – well, as much as possible without the merest hint of a spoiler, anyway.

Advertisement

Starring Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill, Chris Noth, Harriet Walter, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and John Barrowman it’s a star-studded adventure full of Dalek action – but how does that mesh with the knotty interpersonal dynamics within the TARDIS team?

How do the new Daleks fit into the story, how does the episode balance its mix of tones and plotlines and what does it suggest for the future of the BBC sci-fi series?

Plus, we drop a few hints about what to expect from the departure of longtime Doctor Who companions Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, whose characters Graham and Ryan are set to leave the series following this episode.

Want to know more about the episode? Frustrated by our current inability to say much more than what’s been revealed so far, and all the talk of spoilers or embargoes? Well, never fear – in just a few days time we’ll be able to talk in-depth about the episode following its release, with all the spoilers and analysis you could dream of.

Vworp your way to a whole galaxy of Doctor Who content Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Doctor Who newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Until then, if you’re looking for more Doctor Who chat you can check out last week’s Christmas-themed podcast episode where we looked at the best festive adventures (though not yet including Revolution of the Daleks, of course) or you can check out our written spoiler-free preview of the episode.

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One at 6:45pm on New Year’s Day. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.