When is Pennyworth season 2 on TV? Latest news on the Batman prequel series

Ever wondered what Batman’s butler got up to in his youth? No? Well that’s no excuse not to catch up with Pennyworth, the latest television drama from DC Comics.

Advertisement

Set in a fictional version of 1950s London, the series depicts Alfred’s first encounter with Thomas Wayne and Martha Kane, the eventual parents of Bruce, as they team up to fight a fascist organisation taking root in the city.

The show returns in the US just before Christmas, although fans in the UK will have to be a bit more patient before getting stuck into the latest batch of episodes.

Read on for everything you need to know about Pennyworth season two.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Pennyworth season 2 on TV?

The second season of Pennyworth will premiere in the US on Sunday 13th December on premium network Epix.

Unfortunately, fans in the UK have a bit longer to wait before they can feast their eyes on the new episodes, as they are due to premiere on streaming platform STARZPLAY on Sunday 28th February 2021.

STARZPLAY is available as a standalone service or as a premium channel on Amazon Prime Video.

You can sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial.

What is Pennyworth about?

This DC Comics series follows the adventures of Alfred Pennyworth, eventual butler to Bruce Wayne, as a young man defending London from dangerous threats.

Season two picks up one year after the events of the first, where England finds itself in a civil war as the fascist Raven Union attempts to wrestle control of the entire country.

Alfred and his SAS friends lead a resistance force in North London and are tasked with holding the city, but really he yearns for a way out of this mess and a new life in the United States.

Pennyworth cast: Who’s returning season 2?

Jack Bannon stars in the title role as Alfred Pennyworth, who will be recognisable to television fans from his earlier performances in ITV’s Endeavour and Netflix’s Medici.

Ben Aldridge (Our Girl) co-stars as Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce, and a CIA agent, working alongside Pennyworth to oppose the sinister Raven Union.

Taking on the villainous roles are Jason Flemyng as Lord Harwood, the leader of the Raven Union, as well as singer Paloma Faith, who plays a sociopath by the name of Bet Sykes.

The supporting cast also includes Ryan Fletcher (Shetland), Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Washington), Dorothy Atkinson (Harlots), Polly Walker (Line of Duty) and Emma Paetz (Gentleman Jack).

New additions for season two include Sex Education star James Purefoy as Alfred’s former SAS captain Gulliver Troy, and Arrow alum Jessica de Gouw as his wife, Melanie.

Also, Simon Manyonda (His Dark Materials) has been cast as a young Lucius Fox, an important character in the Batman story, who provides the caped crusader with many of his gadgets.

Is there a Pennyworth season 2 trailer?

There certainly is. Get a first look at the second season in the official trailer below:

Pennyworth season two premieres in December. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial.

Advertisement

While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to find something to watch tonight.