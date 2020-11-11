Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Daleks! review

Do the Daleks work without the Doctor? The creators of new animated Doctor Who adventure Daleks! will be hoping the answer is “yes” following the launch of their YouTube webseries, which sees the tinpot terrors face new threats in the absence of their regular Time Lord foe.

Created by James Goss and starring Nicholas Briggs as various Daleks, the finished product is pure Doctor Who (and will be available online from Thursday 12th November) – but is the adventure worth your time?

Will viewers be gripped by the Dalek Emperor’s schemes to gain access to the Archive of Islos? Will the Dalek Strategist becomes everyone’s favourite Machiavellian baddie? And how well will we get to know this unruly gang of Daleks anyway?

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, we give our review for Daleks! episode one, from the highs – Briggs’ performance and the look of the Daleks themselves – to the lows, including some oddly disappointing explosions.

Plus, we take a look ahead to try and see exactly how far Daleks! could go, while also debating just how much pressure it’s fair to put on a free online product largely created with the express purpose of delighting Doctor Who fans.

Want more Doctor Who chat? Check out last week’s podcast about lockdown watchalongs, or read our full Daleks! review.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.