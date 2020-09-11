When is Descendants 4 on TV?

Disney Channel film Descendants 3 saw the return of Mal, Evie, Jay, and Carlos – all offspring of famed Disney villains, and heirs to evil dynasties.

However, the death of one of the film franchise’s stars, Cameron Boyce, has cast doubt over the possibility of another instalment in the film series.

Will there be a fourth movie? Here’s everything you need to know about Descendants 4.

Is there going to be a Descendants 4?

Descendants 3 proved popular with fans, following the teenagers as they returned to the Isle of the Lost, seeking out more villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep school.

Previous films have ended with a character turning to the camera to say, “You didn’t think this was the end of the story, did you?” However, Descendants 3 did not – suggesting that it may truly be the end for the franchise.

The third film also marked Cameron Boyce’s final appearance in his role Carlos, son of Cruella de Vil. He died on 6th July 2019 due to epilepsy complications, and Descendants 3 was dedicated to his memory.

You mean everything to us ???? pic.twitter.com/yIuesmkemn — Descendants 3 (@descendants) August 3, 2019

Descendants 4 cast

The previous films have focussed on a regular cast. In addition to Cameron Boyce, the films also starred:

Mal , daughter of Maleficent – Dove Cameron (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Liv and Maddie)

, daughter of Maleficent – Dove Cameron (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Liv and Maddie) Jay , son of Jafar – Booboo Stewart (The Twilight Saga, X-Men: Days of Future Past)

, son of Jafar – Booboo Stewart (The Twilight Saga, X-Men: Days of Future Past) Evie , daughter of the Evil Queen – Sofia Carson (Austin & Ally, Tini: The Movie)

, daughter of the Evil Queen – Sofia Carson (Austin & Ally, Tini: The Movie) Ben , son of Beauty and the Beast’s Belle – Mitchell Hope

, son of Beauty and the Beast’s Belle – Mitchell Hope Jane , daughter of the Fair Godmother – Brenna D’Amico (Chicken Girls, Crazy Wonderful)

, daughter of the Fair Godmother – Brenna D’Amico (Chicken Girls, Crazy Wonderful) Fairy Godmother – Melanie Paxson (Cupid, Happy Family)

– Melanie Paxson (Cupid, Happy Family) Belle – Keegan Connor Tracy (Supernatural, The Magicians)

– Keegan Connor Tracy (Supernatural, The Magicians) Beast – Dan Payne (Stargate, Watchmen)

– Dan Payne (Stargate, Watchmen) Hades – Cheyenne Jackson (Glee, 30 Rock)

It’s not known whether a fourth film (if commissioned) would feature the regular cast, or whether Disney Channel would recenter the story with different teen protagonists, with a different storyline.

Descendants 4 trailer

There’s been no confirmed fourth film; in the meantime you can watch the previous trailer to get a feel for the franchise.

