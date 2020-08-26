When Aquaman was released in 2018, many film fans thought it a breath of fresh air for the DC Extended Universe, injecting the often dour franchise with a sense of fun and much needed levity.

And after some positive reviews, Warner Bros. is developing a sequel to the film with James Wan once again at the helm – although the director has promised that the second instalment could go in a slightly different direction.

Read on for everything you need to know about the currently untitled Aquaman 2.

When will Aquaman 2 be released?

The sequel is currently scheduled to be released on 16th December 2022.

This means that, Aquaman 2 could hit cinemas four years after the first film Aquaman – though this could all change depending on how the coronavirus pandemic develops.

Momoa told RadioTimes.com last year that, “It’s all mapped out. But I wouldn’t say they’ve got the final script just yet.”

“That’s not filming ’til next year [2020].”

There has not been any indication yet as to the effect the pandemic has had on this production schedule.

What happened in Aquaman?

Set some time after 2017’s Justice League, Aquaman saw Arthur attempt to claim his destiny as the King of Atlantis from his brother-turned-foe Orm.

Hell-bent on igniting a war between those above and below sea level, Orm enlisted the help of Black Manta to seal his place above the other underwater kings as the Ocean Master. The only hope being, if Arthur, always reluctant to recognise his responsibility, usurp his half-brother as the rightful King. Doing this meant acquiring the lost Trident of Atlan, an ancient relic that can only be wielded by the true king of the sea. With it, Arthur was able to rally the support of all forces threatening the overworld and turn them against Orm.

However, in a post-credits scene a recovering Black Manta swore his revenge, so we doubt this is the last we’ve heard of that storyline.

Who has been cast in Aquaman 2?

Warner Bros. has yet to announce the cast, but we know that Jason Momoa is keen to reprise the role of Arthur Curry/Aquaman and you can probably expect to see Amber Heard (Mera) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta). We may also see the return of Dolph Lundgren (as Nereus), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna) and Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko) but nothing has been officially announced yet.

However, Ocean Master/Orm actor Patrick Wilson does seem to have confirmed his involvement in the sequel.

“I’m slightly briefed [on Orm-related matters],” Wilson told the Hollywood Reporter. “I just throw a little dart here and there. I’ll say, ‘So, what about this?’ and [James Wan will] say, ‘Well, this is what I’m thinking.’ I can tell you that even his concepts for Aquaman 2 are pushing it even further.”

When will a trailer be released?

We won’t see a trailer until closer to the film’s actual release, Warner Bros. may opt to debut it at San Diego Comic-Con as was the case for the first Aquaman. In any case, it’ll probably have to be after WB and DC announce the full title (which may not be Aquaman 2 if history’s any indication).

What will Aquaman 2 be about?

It’ll almost certainly see Black Manta demanding vengeance for Aquaman’s transgressions in the opening minutes of the first film (not to mention the rest). In the first film, we only saw an origin story of the classic villain, so his second outing is the logical time to unleash his full potential as Aquaman’s arch-nemesis with more than 50 years worth of comics history to look to for inspiration.

“I can tell you that [James Wan’s] concepts for Aquaman 2 are pushing it even further,” teased Wilson.

“Of course, I want to know everything, but I also have a great respect for him and the process to know that I’m OK staying out of it until it’s late in the game. Sometimes, there’s so much information that I don’t ask because I don’t want to know, and I don’t want him to go, ‘I can’t tell you that yet.’

“I have a few ideas of where Orm fits in, but I’m not gonna talk about them.”

In August 2020, James Wan claimed that we could see rather a different film to the original Aquaman in terms of its tone.

Speaking at a DC Fan Dome virtual panel, the director said, “I think the second one is a little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant in the world we are living in today. I think that’s where it wants to go.”

Aquaman 2 is set to hit cinemas on 16th December 2022