Batwoman’s Kate Kane to be replaced by new title character following Ruby Rose exit

The CW’s show will reportedly replace the show’s lead with a completely new character after Ruby Rose quit Batwoman.

According to Deadline, Kate Kane, played by Rose, will no longer be Batwoman, with a new lead named Ryan Wilder taking her place as the superhero.

Ryan, a former drug-runner, will reportedly be in her mid-to-late 20s, living in a van and a lesbian character, like her predecessor.

It is currently unclear whether Ryan is a pseudonym for an existing DC Universe character or a newly created character.

A copy of the show’s casting notice obtained by the publication describes Ryan as “likeable, messy, a little goofy and untamed”, while “nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her”.

RadioTimes.com has contacted The CW and Warner Bros. for comment.

In May, Rose announced that she was leaving The CW series after just one series, later saying: “It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.”

It is not yet known who will play the new Ryan lead, but currently rumoured to be in the running for the new Batwoman is Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz, Orange Is the New Black’s Samira Wiley and The Magicians’ Jade Tailor.