Vote to get The Sarah Jane Adventures back on BBC iPlayer

Doctor Who fans aren’t exactly short on episodes to revisit via BBC iPlayer – all 12 series of the modern show are now available to watch on the platform, along with all four series of spin-off show Torchwood.

But while all episodes of these shows – and a variety of other vintage BBC series – are at fans’ fingertips, there’s one notable omission – The Sarah Jane Adventures, the second Doctor Who spin-off which originally aired from 2007 to 2011, is not currently available to watch as part of any streaming subscription service.

The Sarah Jane Adventures starred Elisabeth Sladen as the former Doctor Who companion, now striking out on her own and serving as Earth’s first line of defence against threats from other times and places, ably assisted by her adopted son Luke (Tommy Knight) and young friends Maria (Yasmin Paige), Clyde (Daniel Anthony) and Rani (Anjli Mohindra).

Though individual episodes can be purchased on services including Amazon and Google Play, it’s not possible just now to watch all of Sarah Jane’s exploits with just a Netflix or Amazon Prime subscription.

All five series were previously made available on BBC iPlayer in 2018, but have since been removed.

So now, RadioTimes.com is starting up a campaign to get the series back on iPlayer… and we need your help to make it happen.

Simply vote in the poll below – we’ll be tallying up the results and measuring just how strong the demand is to bring The Sarah Jane Adventures back to streaming.

The stronger the response, the better… so what are you waiting for?

Once you’ve voted, be sure to share the poll on social media – using the hashtag #BringBackSJA – to help spread the word and ensure that even more fans get a chance to vote!

Who knows, if the campaign is successful, maybe a SJA watchalong could be in order?

RadioTimes.com previously held a watchalong of the classic Torchwood episode ‘Captain Jack Harkness’, followed by a Q&A livestream with cast members John Barrowman and Naoko Mori.

