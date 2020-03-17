Accessibility Links

Birds of Prey director “would not be opposed” to earlier VOD release

Cathy Yan tweeted after Universal announced that it would be making several of its recent releases, including The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Emma., available on demand

Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margot Robbie, Ella Jay Basco and Jurnee Smollett-Bell in Birds of prey (WB)

Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan has said that she “would not be opposed” to releasing the film on demand earlier than planned amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Yan tweeted that she would happy for an earlier release after it was announced that Universal were making several of its recent releases, including The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Emma., available on demand.

And, shortly after the tweet, it was reported that Warner Bros. would indeed be going ahead with the plan —with Variety claiming that a 24th March release date had been agreed.

The film will reportedly be available to buy digitally from retailers including Amazon and iTunes from that date, and will be available to rent in April.

Birds of Prey  —which has the full title Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) —only arrived in UK cinemas on 7th February, and won acclaim from critics.

The film stars Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn from 2016’s Suicide Squad, and follows her as she joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.

Advertisement

The news of an earlier VOD release will come as welcome news for film fans —many projects have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, with several high profile releases delayed and a large volume of films having their production temporarily shut down.

