When is Fate: The Winx Saga released on Netflix? Latest news on Winx Club reboot

Children’s animated series The Winx Club is making the leap to live action this year in a gritty reboot courtesy of Netflix.

Fate: The Winx Saga is executive produced by franchise creator Iginio Straffi and aims to captivate an older audience than the original cartoon by exploring a darker version of the fantasy universe.

The first trailer debuted last month to a mixed response from fans, who questioned why some of the characters were unrecognisable from their animated counterparts, but many are still curious to see what it has in store.

For newcomers, this looks to be an easy jumping-on point to the world of Winx Club, which is inhabited by fairies, witches and many other supernatural beings.

Read on for everything you need to know about Fate: The Winx Saga.

When is Fate: The Winx Saga released on Netflix?

Fate: The Winx Saga will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 22nd January 2021.

The first season will consist of six episodes in total which will be released simultaneously on the day, as is standard for a Netflix original series.

What is Fate: The Winx Saga about?

The new Netflix series shares a similar premise to the animated original, following “the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld”.

Over the course of the first season, the magical group will attempt to master their powers while juggling love lives and rivalries, as well as battling dangerous monsters that threaten to destroy them.

Fate: The Winx Saga cast

The fairies of The Winx Club will be portrayed by a cast of up and coming young talent.

Abigail Cowen (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) is the most powerful fairy Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen (Grantchester) is fashion icon Stella, Precious Mustapha (Endeavour) is Aisha and newcomer Elisha Applebaum is Musa.

Eliot Salt (Normal People) will play Terra, a character who may be based on the original series favourite Tecna, although this is unconfirmed at present.

The supporting cast includes Freddie Thorp (Safe), Danny Griffin (The Gentlemen) and Jacob Dudman (The Stranger).

How is Fate: The Winx Saga linked to Nickelodeon’s The Winx Club?

Fate: The Winx Saga will not be directly linked to Nickelodeon’s original Winx Club series as it takes place in an entirely new continuity featuring alternate versions of the main characters.

While it’s possible that longtime fans of Winx Club may pick up on some hidden references to the animated series, Fate: The Winx Saga is intended to be friendly to newcomers.

The first episode of the cartoon is available on YouTube from the official Winx Club account.

Fate: The Winx Saga trailer

Check out the first trailer for Fate: The Winx Saga below, which showcases the magical abilities of the lead characters.

Fate: The Winx Saga is available to stream from 22nd January.