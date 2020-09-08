What songs are in the Julie and the Phantoms soundtrack?

Kenny Ortega has worked on some of the most sing-a-long friendly musicals of all time, and it looks like the latest from the choreographer turned director is going to feature all sorts of new catchy numbers.

Julie and the Phantoms is based on a Brazilian TV series and follows a teenager who rediscovers her love of music after she forms a band with three ghosts.

Each episode is set to include at least one song sung by members of the cast, all written specially for the show by a range of contributors.

And if you find yourself enjoying them then there’s a good news – a soundtrack album featuring all the original tunes is set to launch on 10th September, the same day that the show arrives on Netflix.

You can take a look at the full soundtrack below – and you can even already listen to one of the tracks, with Edge of Great having been released as a digital single.

