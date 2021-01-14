Joe-Warren Plant reveals advice from former Dancing on Ice winner and on-screen dad Matthew Wolfenden

Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant will make his Dancing on Ice debut this weekend, as he takes to the ice skating rink with his professional partner Vanessa Bauer.

And it sounds like he’s ready to skate his way to victory, after receiving some sound advice from former winner Matthew Wolfenden who plays his onscreen dad on the ITV soap.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Joe revealed the tips the 2012 champ had given him.

He said: “Matthew who plays my dad on Emmerdale, he won it a few years back, so I’ve been talking to him about it and the advice he’s given me was to just enjoy it!”

“When I found out I was taking part in the show, he said to me that you cannot downplay the amount of strength it is going to take to endure this competition. It’s very tough not only physically but mentally as well. And he said to just enjoy it!”

He continued: “Luckily, I’ve got time off Emmerdale to purely focus on Dancing on Ice, but he was working at a time and I remember him coming in to set and being absolutely shattered, so I’m just thankful to have the time off to really focus on the show.”

Although Joe has been able to completely focus on the skating show, that doesn’t mean the experience has been any easier for him, with the 18-year-old admitting to feeling the pressure.

A lot of this pressure has to do with Joe’s professional partner Vanessa Bauer, who has been in the finals every series since she joined the show in 2018.

In her debut year, she won the show with Jake Quickenden, and she finished runner-up with Love Island’s Wes Nelson and Diversity star Perri Kiely in 2018 and 2019.

Vanessa’s success has got Joe feeling just a little worried.

“Vanessa is great! She’s never not been in the final, so this a little bit of pressure to get her to that destination but at the same time I’m just going to enjoy it!” he explained.

Nevertheless, the competitive star is hoping to bag the trophy, saying: “I’m always a competitive person and I’d love to win!”

He added: “I’ve come to see things in the bigger picture, though, and not to put too much pressure on myself. Winnings just a bonus really! If I can come out the other end of Dancing on Ice and say I’ve had the most amazing experience of my life no matter where I come, then I’ll be pleased.”

Dancing on Ice starts on ITV on Sunday 17th January at 6pm. You can also check out what else is on with our TV Guide.