Dancing on Ice will go ahead on Sunday after crew members ‘test positive for COVID’

The launch of ITV’s hit reality competition Dancing on Ice 2021 will go ahead this weekend, after concerns arose following reports of several crew members testing positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

The Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up includes Myleene Klass, Rebekah Vardy and former Olympic athlete Colin Jackson, while Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo return to form the judging panel.

The Sun was first to report that ‘more than five members of production’ were isolating due to coronavirus exposure, but ITV has responded by saying it is following strict guidelines to ensure the safety of all involved.

An ITV spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “The welfare of everyone who works on Dancing On Ice is our first priority. We have had a robust set of measures in place ever since work on the series commenced in order to operate safely within COVID-19 guidelines and to ensure the wellbeing of everyone connected with the production.”

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

As it stands, the show is still expected to kick off its 2021 series on Sunday evening, when six of the 12 contestants will perform their first routine.

The remaining six celebrities will take to the ice on the following week, at which point the first elimination will be decided by public vote.

RadioTimes.com has previously revealed a closer look at this year’s altered Dancing on Ice set, which includes perspex screens between members of the judging panel.

The pressure is on for Dancing on Ice after its rival show Strictly Come Dancing pulled off a hugely popular and almost drama-free series at the end of last year, with the one exception being Nicola Adams and Katya Jones’ withdrawal due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Advertisement

Dancing On Ice premieres on Sunday 17th January on ITV at 6pm. While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.