However, news broke earlier in this week announcing Katya has reported a positive coronavirus test and as per the rules of the 2020 series, they would be removed from the competition.

"Nicola and Katya have had to withdraw from the competition after Katya tested positive for COVID-19. They both felt fine and are self-isolating separately following government guidelines," Claudia Winkleman explained.

Tess Daly added: "We know you're watching and we wanted to say we are so sorry that your time on the show has come to an early end and we are sending all of our love from everyone here at Strictly to you."

Prior to the start of this unique series of Strictly, executive producer Sarah James had confirmed that any contestant that tests positive for coronavirus would be instantly taken out of contention.

“Unfortunately if you receive a positive test, that means you wouldn’t be able to continue in the competition,” she told RadioTimes.com. “Obviously with government guidelines, if you receive a positive test you have to isolate for two weeks and that would unfortunately rule them out of the show.”

Nicola and Katya are the first couple to report a positive coronavirus test so far, although pop star HRVY did contract the illness shortly before the start of the competition.

Fortunately, he was given the all clear before opening night which allowed him to stay in the line-up, where he has quickly become a favourite to win among many fans.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturdays at 7:10pm on BBC One. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.