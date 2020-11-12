Meet Nicola Adams – former Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant in first same-sex pairing

Viewers expected to see Nicola Adams take to the dance floor this weekend for Strictly Come Dancing Week Four.

However, sadly her Strictly journey has come to an end. It was announced on Thursday 12th November, that Nicola Adams had left Strictly Come Dancing after her pro partner Katya Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

The BBC revealed the news in a statement, saying: “Nicola Adams and Katya Jones are to leave Strictly Come Dancing after Katya tested positive for COVID-19.”

The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances had been revealed for week four, and Nicola was due to be dancing a romantic American Smooth to Ben E King’s Stand By Me.

However, due to Katya’s positive test, they’ll no longer be able to take part in the competition, and are instead self-isolating separately.

The BBC added: “Katya is asymptomatic and the pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines. As part of the protocols outlined ahead of the series, this sadly means they will no longer be able to take part in the competition.”

So, as we say goodbye to Nicola on Strictly, let’s take a look back at her journey. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Nicola Adams?

Age: 37

Job: Former boxer

Partnered with: Katya Jones

In 2012, Nicola became the first female amateur boxer to win an Olympic gold medal at London 2012.

Four years later at Rio 2016, she became double Olympic champion following her second gold medal win, as well as being the first boxer in history to retain an Olympic title.

Having also become World Amateur Champion in May 2016 she secured a grand slam of titles, and is the only female boxer in the history of the sport to have won every major title available to her; Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth.

In recognition of her services to boxing and unprecedented achievement, Nicola was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2013 New Year’s Honours list. She was made an OBE in the 2016 New Year’s Honours list.

She recently retired from the sport with an undefeated record and held the WBO female flyweight title in 2019.

As well as her boxing career, Nicola has also made multiple TV appearances. Last year, she appeared on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, and in 2018, she became the face of sensitive skincare brand E45.

She’s currently in a relationship with beauty blogger and hair stylist Ella Baig – who she recently appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with.

Nicola’s Strictly journey

Scoreboard

Week one: Quickstep (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

Week two: Couple’s Choice (8+8+8) = 24

Week three: Jive (6+7+6) = 19 – saved in the dance off

Sadly Nicola’s Strictly journey was cut short after week three, as her partner Katya Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaking of her shock exit, she said: “Hey guys! I’m absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon. I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for! But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for. She pushed me way out of my comfort zone and it’s been an incredible experience.

“I’m gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the COVID measures in place are to keep everyone safe, and I’m doing what I can to help,” she added. “I’ll be spending the next 14 days isolating so I’d like to apologise in advance for the ridiculous amount of TikToks I’ll be posting, in my new found free time when I’m not gaming!”

Katya also said: “Dancing with Nicola has been an absolute inspiration. She’s given her all each and every week and we were so excited to create more dances in the competition. Of course, I’m devastated to leave this way but I’ve made a friend for life and loved every moment of this special journey. I’d like to wish good luck to all the remaining couples!”

Nicola’s Strictly journey was looking pretty promising before this. She scored 21 points in week one, before doing even better in week two with 24 points. Movie Week was a blip, with a Grease-themed jive that was a bit too fast for her, but Nicola still showed great potential.

Following her first live performance, she shared a clip from her and Katya’s performance with the caption: “I’m a dance baby!” and she was heaped with praise from both the judges and viewers.

News that Nicola would be joining Strictly Come Dancing was first announced on BBC Breakfast on BBC One.

“I’m really excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts,” she said.

“People might know me from work in the ring, but I’ll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dance-floor too.”

Revealing she’d be part of the first same-sex pairing the show has ever seen its 16-year history, she added: “I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”

The 37-year-old also shared a post to her 159k Instagram followers.

