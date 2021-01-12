Accessibility Links

  6. Drag Race UK fans can now watch the first 40 seconds of season 2

Drag Race UK fans can now watch the first 40 seconds of season 2

Drag Race is back to "let the UK have it".

RuPaul's Drag Race

The second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will sashay onto our screens later this month, but you can already watch the first 40 seconds courtesy of the show’s Twitter account.

Advertisement

On Monday night, the official RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Twitter account posted a brand new clip along with the caption ‘Here’s the first 40 seconds of #DragRaceUK series two. You’re welcome.”

You can watch it below.

Accompanied by a dramatic voiceover from RuPaul, it looks like this series will bring even more high fashion, major drama and new drag icons.

“I think you are all going to be blown away by the talent. I was blown away because you just don’t know,” judge Alan Carr told press. “I felt there’s more couture, there’s more high-end. The glamour had been amped up.”

Fellow judges Michelle Visage and Graham Norton agreed, with Norton adding: “Even in episode one, I’m thinking, this is a bit sparkier, a bit spikier than it was in season one.”

The Drag Race UK season two contestants certainly seem like a fierce batch and, unlike last year, this year’s line-up also includes queens from Scotland and Wales.

Filming for the second series was halted shortly after it began in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Production didn’t resume until October last year.

Advertisement

Season two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from January 14th 2021.

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

RuPaul's Drag Race
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
