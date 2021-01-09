Drag Race UK judges reveal how season 2 is different: “Get ready for a rollercoaster ride”

The judges of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK have teased the reality show’s upcoming second series, revealing that this year’s contestants have “gone up a gear”.

Speaking at a press Q&A for the show chaired by broadcaster Lorraine Kelly, judge Michelle Visage said that fans should “get ready for a rollercoaster ride”.

“We got 1000s of auditions for series two and the standard for series two is unbelievable,” she said.

“People are saying, ‘How is it going to be series one?’ – there is no beating. Every series is different but this one is an incredible lot of kids. I think you are all going to be blown away by the talent. I was blown away because you just don’t know.”

Alan Carr added: “I felt there’s more couture, there’s more high-end. The glamour had been amped up.”

“The thing with Drag Race is, you’ve got to remember I only look at the clothes when they come out but I don’t know what happens backstage like the viewers, but I had the joy of watching it from the start.”

“All I know is from the standard that’s come out, I feel it’s sort of gone up a gear couture-wise and everything and [there are] bucket loads of personalities.”

Agreeing with Carr, Graham Norton said: “It’s gone up a gear but also every season is different because so much of it is the personalities of those queens. That’s more than half the show is them.”

“I think season one was such a love fest. I think they all got on bak in that workroom, they had a great time, they really supported each other,” he said. “I’m not sure that’s the storyline this time. I don’t know, but even in episode one, I’m thinking this is a bit sparkier, a bit spikier than it was in season one.”

The upcoming series of Drag Race UK began filming in March 2020, however due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, production was halted before finally resuming around October.

Speaking about the effect that seven-month break had on the competition, Carr revealed that several RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants upped their game over that time.

“I actually said to Graham, some of the queens now they know what the standard is, you hope that in that break they got to a sewing machine, they got the old needle out and everything.”

“And I think when they [came] back, no spoilers, but there were some who’ve gone, ‘Right.’ They improved. They got better. Some of them thought, ‘Nah, I’m alright.'”

“Some of them obviously were like, ‘Wow. Okay. The standard is that good I’m going to do something about it,’ so I was disappointed that some of them hadn’t. But wow, the ones that had. Oh my god. Mind-blowing.”

Drag Race UK returns later this month, with 12 new queens attempting to wow judges RuPaul, Visage, Carr and Norton throughout the competition.