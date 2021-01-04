Bradley Walsh attempts to conquer fear of heights in Breaking Dad preview clip

The third series of Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad airs next week (Monday 11th January), and it looks like the father and son duo have a tough mountain – or, rather, the world’s tallest freestanding climbing wall – to climb…

Advertisement

ITV has released a brand new clip for next week’s premiere. In it, we get a glimpse of the pair taking on the aptly named Excalibur, which stands at just over 121 feet (37 m) tall and offers arguably the best views in the Netherlands.

However, as you can see in the clip below, Bradley Walsh, who is famously scared of heights, doesn’t think he’ll make it to the top…

The Doctor Who star seems visibly shaken by the experience, gripping onto the climbing holds while Barney encourages him to stay calm.

Viewers will have to tune in next week to see if they reach the peak.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

As well as climbing free-standing walls, the six-part series will see the pair take on all sorts of thrill-seeking activities across Europe, including ski-jumping, paragliding and a bungee jump.

Of course, it’s not all about Barney pushing his dad to the limit – though we do certainly enjoy that part. They will also get to kick back and enjoy the Amalfi Coast and give Swiss yodelling a try.

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad was supposed to air on Monday 4th January but was pushed back a week on account of Boris Johnson’s latest coronavirus briefing.

Advertisement

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad season 3 begins airing Monday 11th January at 8pm on ITV. Looking for more ideas on what to watch next? Check out our TV Guide.