Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Bradley Walsh attempts to conquer fear of heights in Breaking Dad preview clip

Bradley Walsh attempts to conquer fear of heights in Breaking Dad preview clip

It looks like The Chase host and his son Barney might struggle to reach new heights in the new season of Breaking Dad.

From Hungry Bear BRADLEY & BARNEY WALSH : BREAKING DAD Ep1 Monday 4th January 2021 on ITV Pictured: Bradley Walsh (left) and his son Barney (right) climbing Excalibur, the worldÕs tallest freestanding climbing wall in Groningen, Netherlands Brand new series. Bradley Walsh and his son, Barney are back on the road for a third series, but this time they are staying closer to home and heading for Europe. TheyÕll be travelling from their home in Essex all the way to the Amalfi Coast in Italy, but the first stop on their road trip is The Netherlands, where they try out one of the countryÕs oldest sports, canal jumping. The action continues when the pair don lycra for a spot of velodrome track cycling, alongside a world champion, and before they leave the country, father and son take on the worldÕs tallest freestanding climbing wall. (C) Hungry Bear

The third series of Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad airs next week (Monday 11th January), and it looks like the father and son duo have a tough mountain – or, rather, the world’s tallest freestanding climbing wall – to climb…

Advertisement

ITV has released a brand new clip for next week’s premiere. In it, we get a glimpse of the pair taking on the aptly named Excalibur, which stands at just over 121 feet (37 m) tall and offers arguably the best views in the Netherlands.

However, as you can see in the clip below, Bradley Walsh, who is famously scared of heights, doesn’t think he’ll make it to the top…

The Doctor Who star seems visibly shaken by the experience, gripping onto the climbing holds while Barney encourages him to stay calm.

Viewers will have to tune in next week to see if they reach the peak.

As well as climbing free-standing walls, the six-part series will see the pair take on all sorts of thrill-seeking activities across Europe, including ski-jumping, paragliding and a bungee jump.

Of course, it’s not all about Barney pushing his dad to the limit – though we do certainly enjoy that part. They will also get to kick back and enjoy the Amalfi Coast and give Swiss yodelling a try.

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad was supposed to air on Monday 4th January but was pushed back a week on account of Boris Johnson’s latest coronavirus briefing.

Advertisement

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad season 3 begins airing Monday 11th January at 8pm on ITV. Looking for more ideas on what to watch next? Check out our TV Guide

Tags

All about Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad

From Hungry Bear BRADLEY & BARNEY WALSH : BREAKING DAD Ep1 Monday 4th January 2021 on ITV Pictured: Bradley Walsh (left) and his son Barney (right) climbing Excalibur, the worldÕs tallest freestanding climbing wall in Groningen, Netherlands Brand new series. Bradley Walsh and his son, Barney are back on the road for a third series, but this time they are staying closer to home and heading for Europe. TheyÕll be travelling from their home in Essex all the way to the Amalfi Coast in Italy, but the first stop on their road trip is The Netherlands, where they try out one of the countryÕs oldest sports, canal jumping. The action continues when the pair don lycra for a spot of velodrome track cycling, alongside a world champion, and before they leave the country, father and son take on the worldÕs tallest freestanding climbing wall. (C) Hungry Bear
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Brad and barn

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad – everything you need to know about

Brad and barn

When is Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad season 3 on TV?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 13:00:01 on 17/07/2018 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 11 - TX: n/a - Episode: July Preview (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **Strictly Embargoed until 17/07/2018 13:00:01** Graham (BRADLEY WALSH) - (C) BBC / BBC Studios - Photographer: Henrik Knudsen

Is Bradley Walsh getting his own ITV chat show?

The Chase and Doctor Who

The Chasers reveal they’ve been helping Bradley Walsh understand Doctor Who